1251 Blair Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage bbq/grill internet access

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a24ade604e ---- 3BD 1BATH St. Paul Duplex, Easy Access to 94, Light rail & Closet to Hamline!! Available August 1st! This Duplex Offers: -Beautiful Newly Refinished Hardwood Floors Throughout -Fresh Paint Throughout -Open Concept Living and Dining Room Great for Entertaining! -Tons of Charm Throughout -Ample Basement Storage Space -FREE use of Full Size Washer and Dryer -FREE Water/Sewer/Trash -Great Backyard Perfect for Grilling Out -One Garage Stall -Close to TONS of Restaurants and Shopping: Groundswell, Sole Cafe, Black Sea Restaurant, Wal-Mart, Cub, Super Target, TJ Maxx, Gabe\'s by the Park, Shops on Grand Avenue & SO MUCH MORE! -Close to Concordia College, Macalester College, and St. Thomas University -Quick Bike Ride to Hamline and all the Great Lake Como Biking/Walking Trails -Easy Transportation Access Bus, Lightrail and Highway Making it a Breeze to get to BOTH Downtowns Additional Lease Terms 1. 12 months or longer lease term 2. $50 application fee per person over the age of 18 3. This property is NOT voucher approved. 4. Tenant paid utilities: electricity, gas, snow care, phone, internet, and cable. Homeowner takes care of lawn care. 5. Pets are conditional with a nonrefundable pet fee. Must be under 25lbs (Amount of nonrefundable fee and acceptance of pet to be determined; see agent for details). 6. Please confirm property availability and lease terms prior to application. 7. Agency Disclosure: VSM Real Estate is an authorized agent of the property owner and represents them as their property management company. VSM owes tenants and prospective tenants honesty and fair dealings. VSM and the property owner will adhere to all applicable laws related to this transaction. 8.Tenants are required to have renter\'s insurance meeting VSM minimum requirements, please see Agent for more details. 9. A lease origination fee of $150 will apply to accepted applications to be paid along with move-in funds ****Pictures are of other duplex unit, both units are very similar***