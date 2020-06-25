Rent Calculator
1215 Edgerton St
Last updated June 18 2019 at 11:29 AM
1215 Edgerton St
1215 Edgerton Street
No Longer Available
Location
1215 Edgerton Street, St. Paul, MN 55130
Payne - Phalen
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE4932006)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1215 Edgerton St have any available units?
1215 Edgerton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Paul, MN
.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
St. Paul Rent Report
.
Is 1215 Edgerton St currently offering any rent specials?
1215 Edgerton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1215 Edgerton St pet-friendly?
No, 1215 Edgerton St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in St. Paul
.
Does 1215 Edgerton St offer parking?
No, 1215 Edgerton St does not offer parking.
Does 1215 Edgerton St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1215 Edgerton St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1215 Edgerton St have a pool?
No, 1215 Edgerton St does not have a pool.
Does 1215 Edgerton St have accessible units?
No, 1215 Edgerton St does not have accessible units.
Does 1215 Edgerton St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1215 Edgerton St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1215 Edgerton St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1215 Edgerton St does not have units with air conditioning.
