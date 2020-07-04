1192 Bush Ave #1

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Lower level 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex unit available in St. Paul with a screened in front porch, back deck, hardwood floors, separate living and dining areas, and a 2 car detached garage (shared). Minutes from Downtown St. Paul!



Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Water/Sewer, & Trash



Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.



Call Jason with PRO realty services at (651) 321-1907 today with any questions or to schedule a showing!!



Qualifications: Max occupants: 4. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $895, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $895, Available Now

Contact us to schedule a showing.