All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 1192 Bush Ave #1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
1192 Bush Ave #1
Last updated October 17 2019 at 9:41 PM

1192 Bush Ave #1

1192 Bush Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1192 Bush Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55106
Dayton's Bluff

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lower level 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex unit available in St. Paul with a screened in front porch, back deck, hardwood floors, separate living and dining areas, and a 2 car detached garage (shared). Minutes from Downtown St. Paul!

Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Water/Sewer, & Trash

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Call Jason with PRO realty services at (651) 321-1907 today with any questions or to schedule a showing!!

Qualifications: Max occupants: 4. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $895, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $895, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1192 Bush Ave #1 have any available units?
1192 Bush Ave #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1192 Bush Ave #1 have?
Some of 1192 Bush Ave #1's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1192 Bush Ave #1 currently offering any rent specials?
1192 Bush Ave #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1192 Bush Ave #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1192 Bush Ave #1 is pet friendly.
Does 1192 Bush Ave #1 offer parking?
Yes, 1192 Bush Ave #1 offers parking.
Does 1192 Bush Ave #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1192 Bush Ave #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1192 Bush Ave #1 have a pool?
No, 1192 Bush Ave #1 does not have a pool.
Does 1192 Bush Ave #1 have accessible units?
No, 1192 Bush Ave #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1192 Bush Ave #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1192 Bush Ave #1 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cottage Terrace - 1345
1345 West Cottage Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55117
Bradley House Apartments
2150 Wilson Ave
St. Paul, MN 55119
The Finn
725 Cleveland Ave S
St. Paul, MN 55116
Pine Tree Park - 820
820 Hazel Street North
St. Paul, MN 55119
Evergreen East - 1275
1275 Hazelwood Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
Mears Park Place
401 Sibley St
St. Paul, MN 55101
Saunders at the Park
2040 Saunders Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55116
Highland Ridge Apartments
2285 Stewart Ave
St. Paul, MN 55116

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
North Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest Seventh
Macalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law