St. Paul, MN
110 Douglas Street
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:20 AM

110 Douglas Street

110 South Douglas Street · No Longer Available
Location

110 South Douglas Street, St. Paul, MN 55102
West Seventh

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Fantastic renovation in the heart of the West Seventh Vibe!
Third floor owner's bedroom with two large bedrooms on the second floor. The original hardwood floors have been lovingly restored. Two fully renovated bathrooms, renovated kitchen with new cabinets, granite counter tops, walk-in closets and so much more. Walk to Bad Weather Brewing, Mancini's, Claddagh Coffee and more!! You need to view this spectacular home in person as the pictures do not do it justice. PLEASE view our videos of the home.

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLjR8vIcZd8LoolipZp39i7wZoJgoc5-Ej

*1 dog allowed with a weight restriction of 20 lbs at maturity with deposit and pet rent.

Total Real Estate Success

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 Douglas Street have any available units?
110 Douglas Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 110 Douglas Street have?
Some of 110 Douglas Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 Douglas Street currently offering any rent specials?
110 Douglas Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 Douglas Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 110 Douglas Street is pet friendly.
Does 110 Douglas Street offer parking?
No, 110 Douglas Street does not offer parking.
Does 110 Douglas Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 Douglas Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 Douglas Street have a pool?
No, 110 Douglas Street does not have a pool.
Does 110 Douglas Street have accessible units?
No, 110 Douglas Street does not have accessible units.
Does 110 Douglas Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 110 Douglas Street has units with dishwashers.

