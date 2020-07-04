110 Douglas Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Fantastic renovation in the heart of the West Seventh Vibe!

Third floor owner's bedroom with two large bedrooms on the second floor. The original hardwood floors have been lovingly restored. Two fully renovated bathrooms, renovated kitchen with new cabinets, granite counter tops, walk-in closets and so much more. Walk to Bad Weather Brewing, Mancini's, Claddagh Coffee and more!! You need to view this spectacular home in person as the pictures do not do it justice. PLEASE view our videos of the home.



https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLjR8vIcZd8LoolipZp39i7wZoJgoc5-Ej



*1 dog allowed with a weight restriction of 20 lbs at maturity with deposit and pet rent.



