1083 Selby Ave

Immaculate Renovated 3 Bedroom on trendy Selby Ave! - Another fantastic listing from Teresa and Housing Hub!



This 3 bedroom bungalow sits near the corner of Selby and Lexington in St. Paul and is ready for move in! The owner has updated it from top to bottom and IT IS GORGEOUS!! Sparkling refinished original hardwood floors, updated kitchen and bathroom, new paint, carpet, garage, updated electrical, and the list keeps going. Two main floor bedrooms and large master suite in the upper level. Plenty of storage, formal dining room, plenty of built in shelves for storage.



Located just a few blocks from Grand Avenue's shopping and restaurants, and easy access to I-94 and downtown. This one won't last long.



Tenants are responsible for all utilities as well as lawn/yard maintenance and snow removal.



This is a professionally managed building from the folks at Housing Hub. Secure Online Tenant Portals makes paying rent and scheduling maintenance a breeze. Housing Hub wants to provide you with a great living experience!



Applications can be found on HousingHubMN.com and are $45 per adult that will be living in the home.



Housing Hub application selection criteria:



1. Preferred credit score of 650 or above

2. Good rental history - No evictions, UDs or judgments

3. Clean criminal history - No felonies

4. Income should be 2.5 times the rent



THIS ONE WILL GO FAST!! Please TEXT Teresa at 952-836-8621 for questions or to schedule a showing. Make sure to mention this address in your text message.



All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE1836272)