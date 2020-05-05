All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 1083 Selby Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
1083 Selby Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1083 Selby Ave

1083 Selby Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1083 Selby Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55104
Summit - University

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
Immaculate Renovated 3 Bedroom on trendy Selby Ave! - Another fantastic listing from Teresa and Housing Hub!

This 3 bedroom bungalow sits near the corner of Selby and Lexington in St. Paul and is ready for move in! The owner has updated it from top to bottom and IT IS GORGEOUS!! Sparkling refinished original hardwood floors, updated kitchen and bathroom, new paint, carpet, garage, updated electrical, and the list keeps going. Two main floor bedrooms and large master suite in the upper level. Plenty of storage, formal dining room, plenty of built in shelves for storage.

Located just a few blocks from Grand Avenue's shopping and restaurants, and easy access to I-94 and downtown. This one won't last long.

Tenants are responsible for all utilities as well as lawn/yard maintenance and snow removal.

This is a professionally managed building from the folks at Housing Hub. Secure Online Tenant Portals makes paying rent and scheduling maintenance a breeze. Housing Hub wants to provide you with a great living experience!

Applications can be found on HousingHubMN.com and are $45 per adult that will be living in the home.

Housing Hub application selection criteria:

1. Preferred credit score of 650 or above
2. Good rental history - No evictions, UDs or judgments
3. Clean criminal history - No felonies
4. Income should be 2.5 times the rent

THIS ONE WILL GO FAST!! Please TEXT Teresa at 952-836-8621 for questions or to schedule a showing. Make sure to mention this address in your text message.

All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1836272)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1083 Selby Ave have any available units?
1083 Selby Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1083 Selby Ave have?
Some of 1083 Selby Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1083 Selby Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1083 Selby Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1083 Selby Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1083 Selby Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 1083 Selby Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1083 Selby Ave does offer parking.
Does 1083 Selby Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1083 Selby Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1083 Selby Ave have a pool?
No, 1083 Selby Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1083 Selby Ave have accessible units?
No, 1083 Selby Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1083 Selby Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1083 Selby Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Vista Apartments
387 Arlington Ave E
St. Paul, MN 55130
Galtier Towers
172 6th St E
St. Paul, MN 55101
Davern Park Apartments
1517 St. Paul Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55116
Hamline Pointe Apartments
1125 Hamline Avenue N
St. Paul, MN 55108
Cedar Park Apartments
1286 Hazelwood St
St. Paul, MN 55106
Como Park Apartments
1385 W Jessamine Ave
St. Paul, MN 55108
Cottage Terrace
330 Cottage Ave W
St. Paul, MN 55117
Pine Tree Park
828 Hazel St N
St. Paul, MN 55119

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
North Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest Seventh
Macalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law