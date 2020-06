Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

The front exterior boasts a picture-perfect front yard, surrounded by a white-picket fence, and a cozy, covered front porch. The interior is intimate and beautifully detailed with wooden accents around the home, along with gorgeously kept hardwood flooring throughout. You will find a cozy kitchen detailed with updated appliances and plenty of pleasant cabinetry, and bedrooms outfitted with plenty of closet space for your convenience. Additionally, the backyard boasts a detached garage.