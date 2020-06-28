1077 Selby Ave

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel extra storage some paid utils

3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with an updated kitchen that includes stainless steel appliances, lots of cupboard space, and beautiful countertops. The unit also features a fenced in front yard, an unfinished basement for extra storage, a private 3rd bedroom upstairs, and a 2 car detached garage. Located near historic Cathedral Hill, walking distance to many restaurants and shops!



Video Link: https://youtu.be/D1hwp4DMN5Y



Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Cable & Telephone, Water/Sewer & Trash.



Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.



Call Carmen with PRO Realty Services at 612-293-5809 with questions or to schedule a showing!



Qualifications: Max occupants: 6. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available 11/5/19

