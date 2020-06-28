All apartments in St. Paul
1077 Selby Ave
Last updated October 5 2019 at 12:10 AM

1077 Selby Ave

1077 Selby Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1077 Selby Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55104
Summit - University

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
extra storage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
extra storage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with an updated kitchen that includes stainless steel appliances, lots of cupboard space, and beautiful countertops. The unit also features a fenced in front yard, an unfinished basement for extra storage, a private 3rd bedroom upstairs, and a 2 car detached garage. Located near historic Cathedral Hill, walking distance to many restaurants and shops!

Video Link: https://youtu.be/D1hwp4DMN5Y

Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Cable & Telephone, Water/Sewer & Trash.

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Call Carmen with PRO Realty Services at 612-293-5809 with questions or to schedule a showing!

Qualifications: Max occupants: 6. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available 11/5/19
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1077 Selby Ave have any available units?
1077 Selby Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1077 Selby Ave have?
Some of 1077 Selby Ave's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1077 Selby Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1077 Selby Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1077 Selby Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1077 Selby Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1077 Selby Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1077 Selby Ave offers parking.
Does 1077 Selby Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1077 Selby Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1077 Selby Ave have a pool?
No, 1077 Selby Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1077 Selby Ave have accessible units?
No, 1077 Selby Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1077 Selby Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1077 Selby Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
