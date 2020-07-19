All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 1070 Bush Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
1070 Bush Ave
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:43 AM

1070 Bush Ave

1070 Bush Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1070 Bush Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55106
Dayton's Bluff

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large 3 bedroom 2 bath house in Saint Paul! - This is a 3 bedroom 2 bath house in highly sought after Saint Paul neighborhood. Close to so many things - great location!

The outside of the house features large private backyard (large fence), storage shed, and plenty of space for entertaining!
The inside of the house features large eat in kitchen, formal dining room, big bedrooms, updated bathroom with amazing clawfoot tub, and much more!!

Set up a showing today!

You can send a tour request by replying directly to this post!

Please note
** No evictions, UDs, judgments,
** No felonies

Elite Property Management Group
763.445.2639

(RLNE4732164)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1070 Bush Ave have any available units?
1070 Bush Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
Is 1070 Bush Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1070 Bush Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1070 Bush Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1070 Bush Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1070 Bush Ave offer parking?
No, 1070 Bush Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1070 Bush Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1070 Bush Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1070 Bush Ave have a pool?
No, 1070 Bush Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1070 Bush Ave have accessible units?
No, 1070 Bush Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1070 Bush Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1070 Bush Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1070 Bush Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1070 Bush Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ford Parkway Apartments
1912 Ford Pkwy
St. Paul, MN 55116
Marjon Terrace
2390 7th St W
St. Paul, MN 55116
Davern Park Apartments
1517 St. Paul Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55116
Hamline Pointe Apartments
1125 Hamline Avenue N
St. Paul, MN 55108
Park Vista - 1453
1453 Arlington Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55106
Rayette Lofts
261 5th St E
St. Paul, MN 55101
Straus Lofts
350 Sibley St
St. Paul, MN 55101
The Parkside
250 5th St E
St. Paul, MN 55101

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNPlymouth, MNBloomington, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNEdina, MN
Minnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNWoodbury, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
Macalester GrovelandNorth Of MarylandProsperity Heights
West SeventhHamline Midway

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law