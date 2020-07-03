1068 Hatch Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Single Family Home located south of Como Park - Another fantastic home brought to you by Chance and Housing Hub!



Available now! Check out this wonderful 2 bedroom home nestled in the South Como area of Saint Paul! This single family home has 3 season front porch, hardwood floors, 2 medium sized bedrooms, basement storage with W/D, and fenced in back yard.



Within walking distance of Como Lake, Como Zoo, and Golf Course. Enjoy everything this area has to offer. Also within walking distance from good eats and drinks at Gabe's By The Park and The Half Time Rec. Get anywhere in the city in minutes from this location.



Tenant responsible for all utilities. Pets considered with pet fee and monthly pet rent. Some breed restrictions apply.



Call Chance at 612-244-5885 to schedule a showing today!



Application Criteria:

1. Preferred Credit Score of 650+

2. Clean Background - No felonies

3. Positive Rental Reference - No UDs, Evictions, or Judgements

4. Household Income must be 2.5x the monthly rent



(RLNE2228551)