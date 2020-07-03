All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 1068 Hatch Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
1068 Hatch Ave
Last updated October 8 2019 at 9:45 AM

1068 Hatch Ave

1068 Hatch Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1068 Hatch Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55103
South Como

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Single Family Home located south of Como Park - Another fantastic home brought to you by Chance and Housing Hub!

Available now! Check out this wonderful 2 bedroom home nestled in the South Como area of Saint Paul! This single family home has 3 season front porch, hardwood floors, 2 medium sized bedrooms, basement storage with W/D, and fenced in back yard.

Within walking distance of Como Lake, Como Zoo, and Golf Course. Enjoy everything this area has to offer. Also within walking distance from good eats and drinks at Gabe's By The Park and The Half Time Rec. Get anywhere in the city in minutes from this location.

Tenant responsible for all utilities. Pets considered with pet fee and monthly pet rent. Some breed restrictions apply.

Call Chance at 612-244-5885 to schedule a showing today!

Application Criteria:
1. Preferred Credit Score of 650+
2. Clean Background - No felonies
3. Positive Rental Reference - No UDs, Evictions, or Judgements
4. Household Income must be 2.5x the monthly rent

(RLNE2228551)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1068 Hatch Ave have any available units?
1068 Hatch Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1068 Hatch Ave have?
Some of 1068 Hatch Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1068 Hatch Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1068 Hatch Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1068 Hatch Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1068 Hatch Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1068 Hatch Ave offer parking?
No, 1068 Hatch Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1068 Hatch Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1068 Hatch Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1068 Hatch Ave have a pool?
No, 1068 Hatch Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1068 Hatch Ave have accessible units?
No, 1068 Hatch Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1068 Hatch Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1068 Hatch Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Finn
725 Cleveland Ave S
St. Paul, MN 55116
The Lyric at Carleton Place
765 Hampden Ave
St. Paul, MN 55114
The Plaza
2353 Youngman Ave
St. Paul, MN 55116
Rolling Hills
1332 Mississippi St
St. Paul, MN 55130
Lexington Hills
360 S Lexington Pkwy
St. Paul, MN 55105
Portland Avenue Apartments
1397 Portland Ave
St. Paul, MN 55104
Forest Place Apartments
217 Nebraska Ave W
St. Paul, MN 55117
Lamplighter Village
1512 Woodbridge St
St. Paul, MN 55117

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
North Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest Seventh
Macalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law