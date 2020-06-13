/
/
monticello
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:51 PM
24 Apartments for rent in Monticello, MN📍
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
Monticello Village
725 Minnesota St, Monticello, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
937 sqft
Modern, comfortable units in Monticello near the Mississippi River. Kitchens feature breakfast bars, pantries and upgraded tile backsplashes. On-site laundry facilities and garage parking available.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 09:01pm
28 Units Available
Monticello Crossings
2205 Meadow Oak Ave, Monticello, MN
Studio
$1,235
692 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,285
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1056 sqft
New apartment community located off I-94 about 35 minutes from Downtown Minneapolis. Residents enjoy a game room, swimming pool, dog park and washing station, movie theater and yoga studio.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9171 Overlook Lane
9171 Overlook Ln, Monticello, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1545 sqft
Newly Constructed 3 bedroom townhome - Newly Constructed 3 bedroom Town home in Monticello No Pets Allowed (RLNE5738569)
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5799 Spirit Hills Road
5799 Spirit Hills Rd, Monticello, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1550 sqft
3 br 3 bath end unit town home - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5703725)
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9207 Overlook Lane
9207 Overlook Ln, Monticello, MN
Studio
$1,450
1694 sqft
Beauting 3 Bed Town Home for Rent, Quiet neighborhood - For rent is this 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Town home. Carpet and wood floors throughout.. Great Kitchen & Living room, Large Pantry, Half Bath on main floor.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
424 West River Street
424 River Street West, Monticello, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1996 sqft
Extremely well-built 4 bed 2 bath home on River Street. Large bedrooms, with plenty of closet space. Home features hardwood floors, a fireplace (decorative only), and a formal dining room.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
107 Cedar Street - 8
107 Cedar St, Monticello, MN
Studio
$650
313 sqft
Front room 17' x 11' Back room 11.5' x 11' Monthly base rent plus CAM & Property Tax appropriations based off of square footage. Cedar View Office Suites is half a block off of Highway 25, and is perpendicular to Broadway Street.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
6960 91st St NE
6960 91st NE St, Monticello, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1265 sqft
Come check out this beautiful townhome! Walk upstairs to see the bright and open kitchen, dining room, and living room, two spacious bedrooms, and a full bathroom. The entry level includes master bedroom with private bath and laundry room.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
100 River Street East
100 River Street East, Monticello, MN
Studio
$74,500
2600 sqft
Call us for more information! (763) 295-6566 Looking to start your own business or franchise? This corner lot off of Highway 25 gives you great visibility! Hundreds, if not thousands of commuters will see your business.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
6846 Gingham Ct
6846 Gingham Court, Monticello, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1560 sqft
DESCRIPTION: Come check out this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom for rent! In this townhome you will find 2 bedrooms upstairs and 1 bedroom downstairs. This home has a two car garage for your cars and extra storage.
1 of 10
Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
1 Unit Available
705 3rd Street East
705 3rd Street East, Monticello, MN
2 Bedrooms
$850
790 sqft
DISCLAIMER: Thank you for your interest in this rental property. Please note, in light of the recent COVID-19 concerns, we will not be conducting any in-person showings at this time.
Results within 5 miles of Monticello
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
5 Units Available
Northernstar
19591 Station St, Big Lake, MN
1 Bedroom
$995
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1249 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Northernstar in Big Lake. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Monticello
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
3 Units Available
Albertville Meadows
10732 County Road 37 NE, Albertville, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,439
1068 sqft
At Albertville Meadows we offer affordable prices for quality living. Our community includes 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with access to an outdoor pool and playground.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 12:38pm
3 Units Available
Lake Point South
1506 Anderson Ave, Buffalo, MN
1 Bedroom
$825
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
1025 sqft
Tranquility by the lake! Enjoy all the amenities of quality apartment living in a relaxed atmosphere just one block from beautiful Lake Pulaski! You'll love the residential character of Lake Point South; professionally landscaped grounds, just eight
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 4 at 03:02pm
1 Unit Available
Lake Orono Estates
18594 Gary St, Elk River, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
861 sqft
18594 Gary Street # 11 Available 08/01/20 Lake Orono Estates - Lake Orono Estates overlooks beautiful Lake Orono in Elk River and offers spacious two bedroom apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 12:57pm
1 Unit Available
Midtowne Hillcrest
410 1st St S, Buffalo, MN
2 Bedrooms
$870
Midtowne/Hillcrest is a small town home community located in the heart of beautiful Buffalo, Minnesota. These charming multi-level town homes offer private front and back entrances, updated kitchens, and large basements with additional storage space.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
22167 156th Street NW
22167 156th Street Northwest, Sherburne County, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1140 sqft
22167 156th Street NW Available 06/15/20 3bd remodeled home with DEEDED LAKE ACCESS avail June 15, possibly sooner - Freshly remodeled rambler with main floor laundry Available June 15 3bd1ba1car garage $1450.00/mo* $1499.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 04:34pm
1 Unit Available
829 Willow Glen Court
829 Willow Glen Court, Buffalo, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1558 sqft
Another listing by ERICA @RENTERSWAREHOUSE! Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhome available now! Open floor plan. Large Master Bedroom with Walk-in Closet, Upstairs laundry, Walking trails, Close to lakes.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
309 Central Ave
309 Central Avenue, Buffalo, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1147 sqft
PETS OK. Charming spacious home in the heart of Buffalo available for rent. This home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with a double sized detached garage. It features tons of natural woodwork with built-ins throughout.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 04:34pm
1 Unit Available
759 Willow Glen Drive
759 Willow Glen Drive, Buffalo, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1528 sqft
Another listing by ERICA @RENTERSWAREHOUSE! Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhome available now! Open floor plan. Large Master Bedroom with Walk-in Closet, Upstairs laundry, Walking trails, Close to lakes.
1 of 49
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
2310 Maple Lane
2310 Maple Lane, Buffalo, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1896 sqft
Available 7/1/2020. This home does no allow pets. Exceptionally well maintained home on private lot. Open concept main floor with large kitchen center island, SS appliances and pantry for storage.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
711 Willow Glen Drive - 1
711 Willow Glen Dr, Buffalo, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1486 sqft
Large 2 bedroom 3 bath townhouse with attached two car garage. Extra loft area for use as an additional media room or office. Laundry with washer and dryer on the 2nd floor with the bedrooms.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
21898 County Road 79
21898 County Road 79, Sherburne County, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2616 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 21898 County Road 79 in Sherburne County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 16
Last updated April 4 at 06:28am
1 Unit Available
900 Willow Glen Drive - 1
900 Willow Glen Dr, Buffalo, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1993 sqft
Large 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath end unit townhome with attached two car garage and bonus loft room that could be used for an additional family room or office. Laundry on the 2nd floor with the bedrooms. In the desirable Willow Glen town home association.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Monticello rentals listed on Apartment List is $3,390.
Some of the colleges located in the Monticello area include Concordia University-Saint Paul, Hamline University, Hennepin Technical College, Metropolitan State University, and University of Minnesota-Twin Cities. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Monticello from include Minneapolis, St. Paul, St. Louis Park, Bloomington, and Plymouth.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Eagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNWhite Bear Lake, MNChamplin, MNPrior Lake, MNWaite Park, MNHutchinson, MNVadnais Heights, MN