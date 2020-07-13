Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony in unit laundry extra storage oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill dogs allowed cats allowed garage on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance clubhouse guest parking hot tub internet access package receiving playground

Live happy at Oakwood Apartments. When you come home to our one- and two-bedroom apartments at Oakwood Apartments in Plymouth, MN, you come home to a convenient party room and cyber cafe, gorgeous outdoor amenities, easy access to 494 and 394, access to parks, trails and Wayzata school district. Inside you'll get thoughtfully designed floor plans and much more. Find yourself home at our Bigos Management community.