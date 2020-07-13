All apartments in Plymouth
Find more places like Oakwood Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plymouth, MN
/
Oakwood Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:44 PM

Oakwood Apartments

Open Now until 5:30pm
17600 14th Ave N · (775) 204-5260
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Plymouth
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

17600 14th Ave N, Plymouth, MN 55447

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 234 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,259

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 717 sqft

Unit 127 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,269

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 717 sqft

Unit 334 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,279

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 717 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 228 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,328

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 961 sqft

Unit 102 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,338

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 961 sqft

Unit 332 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,338

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 961 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Oakwood Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
extra storage
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
cats allowed
garage
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
clubhouse
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
playground
Live happy at Oakwood Apartments. When you come home to our one- and two-bedroom apartments at Oakwood Apartments in Plymouth, MN, you come home to a convenient party room and cyber cafe, gorgeous outdoor amenities, easy access to 494 and 394, access to parks, trails and Wayzata school district. Inside you'll get thoughtfully designed floor plans and much more. Find yourself home at our Bigos Management community.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $175 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $200 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Breed restrictions: Akita, Belgian Sheepdog, Belgian Tervuren, Bouvier Tervuren, Bouvier Des Flandres, Belgian Malinois, Cane Corso, Chow Chow, Dalmation, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Giant Schnauzer, Irish Water Spaniel, Komondor, Pit Bull (or variation including or aka American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier), Presa Canario, Rottweiler. We reserve the right to refuse any dog based on temperament, behavior, or appearance, regardless of breed.
Dogs
fee: $200 per dog
rent: $40/month per dog
Cats
fee: $100 per cat
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Storage Details: Storage unit: $50-100/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Oakwood Apartments have any available units?
Oakwood Apartments has 8 units available starting at $1,259 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Oakwood Apartments have?
Some of Oakwood Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Oakwood Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Oakwood Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Oakwood Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Oakwood Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Oakwood Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Oakwood Apartments offers parking.
Does Oakwood Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Oakwood Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Oakwood Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Oakwood Apartments has a pool.
Does Oakwood Apartments have accessible units?
No, Oakwood Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Oakwood Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Oakwood Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Oakwood Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Oakwood Apartments has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Oakwood Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Shadow Hills
4540 Nathan Ln N
Plymouth, MN 55442
Stoneleigh at the Reserve
5200 Annapolis Ln N
Plymouth, MN 55446
Westwind Apts
275 Shelard Pkwy
Plymouth, MN 55441
The Wellington Apartments
17210 County Road 6
Plymouth, MN 55447
Lancaster Park Townhomes
4075 Lancaster Ln N
Plymouth, MN 55441
Manor Royal Apartments
3930 Lancaster Ln N
Plymouth, MN 55441
The Quinn at Plymouth
6110 Quinwood Lane N
Plymouth, MN 55442
Creekside Apartments
200 Nathan Ln N
Plymouth, MN 55441

Similar Pages

Plymouth 1 BedroomsPlymouth 2 Bedrooms
Plymouth Apartments with BalconyPlymouth Apartments with Parking
Plymouth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MN
Maple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity