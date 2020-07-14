All apartments in Plymouth
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:57 AM

Plymouth Square at 37th Apartments

15300 37th Ave N · (763) 225-1024
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15300 37th Ave N, Plymouth, MN 55447

Price and availability

VERIFIED 30 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit A211 · Avail. now

$1,255

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 752 sqft

Unit A123 · Avail. now

$1,260

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 752 sqft

Unit A311 · Avail. now

$1,290

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 752 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit A105 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1003 sqft

Unit B110 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,435

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1003 sqft

Unit B216 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,440

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1003 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Plymouth Square at 37th Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
gym
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
hot tub
sauna
volleyball court
cats allowed
garage
parking
24hr maintenance
business center
online portal
tennis court
trash valet
Looking for an apartment in Minneapolis, MN, with amazing amenities that’s ideally located just outside center city and an easy drive to many major employers and educational opportunities in the area? Plymouth Square Apartment Homes fits the bill.

Whether you're seeking a one-bedroom apartment, a two-bedroom living space for you and roommate, or a three-bedroom home for a growing family, our community offers exactly what you need. You'll love preparing meals in your modern kitchen that come with energy-efficient appliances including a dishwasher and microwave. Enjoy cool air conditioning in the summer, and step out on your private patio or balcony for a breath of fresh air in any season. Cross off “going to the laundromat” on your to-do list because you'll have your own washer and dryer right in your home.

Just steps from your door, you'll have access to our wonderful community amenities including our 24-hour indoor heated pool, relaxing spa and hot tub. You’ll love our fitness cente

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 4x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: No Dogs Allowed
Storage Details: Storage closet: $20/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Plymouth Square at 37th Apartments have any available units?
Plymouth Square at 37th Apartments has 9 units available starting at $1,255 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Plymouth Square at 37th Apartments have?
Some of Plymouth Square at 37th Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Plymouth Square at 37th Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Plymouth Square at 37th Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Plymouth Square at 37th Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Plymouth Square at 37th Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Plymouth Square at 37th Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Plymouth Square at 37th Apartments offers parking.
Does Plymouth Square at 37th Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Plymouth Square at 37th Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Plymouth Square at 37th Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Plymouth Square at 37th Apartments has a pool.
Does Plymouth Square at 37th Apartments have accessible units?
No, Plymouth Square at 37th Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Plymouth Square at 37th Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Plymouth Square at 37th Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Plymouth Square at 37th Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Plymouth Square at 37th Apartments has units with air conditioning.
