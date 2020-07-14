Plymouth Square at 37th Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets ice maker oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard elevator gym pool bbq/grill bike storage hot tub sauna volleyball court cats allowed garage parking 24hr maintenance business center online portal tennis court trash valet

Looking for an apartment in Minneapolis, MN, with amazing amenities that’s ideally located just outside center city and an easy drive to many major employers and educational opportunities in the area? Plymouth Square Apartment Homes fits the bill.



Whether you're seeking a one-bedroom apartment, a two-bedroom living space for you and roommate, or a three-bedroom home for a growing family, our community offers exactly what you need. You'll love preparing meals in your modern kitchen that come with energy-efficient appliances including a dishwasher and microwave. Enjoy cool air conditioning in the summer, and step out on your private patio or balcony for a breath of fresh air in any season. Cross off “going to the laundromat” on your to-do list because you'll have your own washer and dryer right in your home.



Just steps from your door, you'll have access to our wonderful community amenities including our 24-hour indoor heated pool, relaxing spa and hot tub. You’ll love our fitness cente