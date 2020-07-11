All apartments in Plymouth
Find more places like
The Axis.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plymouth, MN
/
The Axis
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:48 PM

The Axis

Open Now until 5pm
350 Nathan Ln · (763) 225-2690
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Plymouth
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

350 Nathan Ln, Plymouth, MN 55441

Price and availability

VERIFIED 44 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 637 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 576 sqft

Unit 325 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,430

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 728 sqft

Unit 225 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,465

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 728 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 534 · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1292 sqft

Unit 339 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,040

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1130 sqft

Unit 635 · Avail. now

$2,215

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1292 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Axis.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
bike storage
package receiving
business center
conference room
dog grooming area
dog park
fire pit
hot tub
media room
shuffle board
yoga
GRILL on your own private deck this summer!

At the Axis each apartment has their own private grill located on your deck! Of course for your bigger summer parties, you can use the outdoor kitchens located on the 2nd floor terrace. Upscale living meets easy urban access and the beauty of nature. The Axis makes life easy with a fully outfitted apartment and amenity packed community. Cook up some seasonal fare in your own gourmet kitchen or one of the outdoor grills. Don't cook? Don't worry. Trendy eateries and helpful grocers are minutes away by foot, bike, or car. When you want to get social, plug in to the Tech Bar, unload some calories at the fitness club or relax by the pool. Then meet up for a round of billiards in the Club Room, and hop on the nearby express to the Walker, Downtown, or Target Field.

The Axis is your home foundation, and your new lifestyle revolves around it.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets maximum
Dogs
deposit: $300
fee: $200 one-time
rent: $50/month per dog
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds.
Cats
deposit: $150
fee: $150 one-time
rent: $25/month per cat
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Storage Details: Underground parking garage (with storage, in select spaces): $75/month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Axis have any available units?
The Axis has 11 units available starting at $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Axis have?
Some of The Axis's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Axis currently offering any rent specials?
The Axis is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Axis pet-friendly?
Yes, The Axis is pet friendly.
Does The Axis offer parking?
Yes, The Axis offers parking.
Does The Axis have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Axis offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Axis have a pool?
Yes, The Axis has a pool.
Does The Axis have accessible units?
No, The Axis does not have accessible units.
Does The Axis have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Axis has units with dishwashers.
Does The Axis have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Axis has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Willow Creek Apartments
135 Nathan Ln N
Plymouth, MN 55441
Shadow Hills
4540 Nathan Ln N
Plymouth, MN 55442
Stoneleigh at the Reserve
5200 Annapolis Ln N
Plymouth, MN 55446
Park Place
14550 34th Ave N
Plymouth, MN 55447
Lancaster Park Townhomes
4075 Lancaster Ln N
Plymouth, MN 55441
Vicksburg Village
15730 Rockford Rd
Plymouth, MN 55446
The Quinn at Plymouth
6110 Quinwood Lane N
Plymouth, MN 55442
Stone Creek at Medicine Lake
1020 Medicine Lake Drive West
Plymouth, MN 55441

Similar Pages

Plymouth 1 BedroomsPlymouth 2 BedroomsPlymouth Apartments with BalconyPlymouth Apartments with ParkingPlymouth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline UniversityHennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State UniversityUniversity of Minnesota-Twin Cities