Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court clubhouse gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill bike storage package receiving business center conference room dog grooming area dog park fire pit hot tub media room shuffle board yoga

GRILL on your own private deck this summer!



At the Axis each apartment has their own private grill located on your deck! Of course for your bigger summer parties, you can use the outdoor kitchens located on the 2nd floor terrace. Upscale living meets easy urban access and the beauty of nature. The Axis makes life easy with a fully outfitted apartment and amenity packed community. Cook up some seasonal fare in your own gourmet kitchen or one of the outdoor grills. Don't cook? Don't worry. Trendy eateries and helpful grocers are minutes away by foot, bike, or car. When you want to get social, plug in to the Tech Bar, unload some calories at the fitness club or relax by the pool. Then meet up for a round of billiards in the Club Room, and hop on the nearby express to the Walker, Downtown, or Target Field.



The Axis is your home foundation, and your new lifestyle revolves around it.