Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets hardwood floors carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court business center conference room car wash area clubhouse elevator gym game room pool racquetball court bbq/grill bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance hot tub online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Stoneleigh at the Reserve Apartment Homes offers traditional elegance with our coffered ceilings and our stately gables. Select an apartment in Plymouth, MN, that’s part of our community and you’ll be picking a comfortable, spacious home in an ideal location with amazing amenities.



Choose from studio, one, and two-bedroom floor plans with beautiful amenities such as timeless crown moldings, grand ceiling heights, and oversized Roman soaking tubs. Put on your chef’s hat in our modern kitchens with energy-efficient appliances including dishwashers and microwaves. Our stylish kitchens flow effortlessly into dining areas. Some homes have pantries as well. Each home features full-size washers and dryers and plenty of storage space. Be sure to ask about special apartments that offer ceiling fans, a patio or balcony, built-in bookshelves, and a fireplace.



Our community amenities are equally luxurious and you'll find that we've gone above and beyond to cater to your needs. Work out in our