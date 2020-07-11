Plymouth Ponds Apartments.

Lease Length: 3, 6, 9 and 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25
Deposit: $500.00 - $600.00
Additional: No
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish
deposit: $350
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Contact the office for pet requirements . Only 2 pets allowed per household
Dogs
deposit: $350
fee: $150
rent: $25
restrictions: Please contact the office for pet requirements and breed restrictions. Only 2 pets allowed per household
Cats
deposit: $350
fee: $150
rent: $25
restrictions: Contact the office for pet requirements
Parking Details: Surface lot. Heated underground garage. Parking Lot;Garage.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.