Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher furnished hardwood floors bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse courtyard dog park elevator parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage guest parking internet access cats allowed accessible garage accepts section 8 basketball court cc payments e-payments lobby online portal package receiving volleyball court

Revel in the landscape of Plymouth Ponds Apartments in Plymouth, Minnesota. Enjoy the beautiful wooded views from your balcony or patio! This awe-inspiring community offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent. All apartments are dog and cat friendly. These unique floor plans, some with split bedroom layouts, feature huge kitchens, spacious living rooms, and a washer and dryer in each home. With a private dog park for your furry friend to run wild, a relaxing pool to lounge by, and fine dining close by, we are sure you'll agree that Plymouth Ponds is one-of-a-kind! Call and schedule your personal tour today. We are also pleased to announce we have installed high-speed Wi-Fi through-out the community! The Wi-Fi amenity will deliver internet to your apartment free of charge.