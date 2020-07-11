All apartments in Plymouth
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:50 PM

Plymouth Ponds Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
4545 Nathan Ln N · (763) 710-2061
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4545 Nathan Ln N, Plymouth, MN 55442

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 112 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 788 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 214 · Avail. Aug 2

$1,510

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1018 sqft

Unit 211 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1107 sqft

Unit 205 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1107 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Plymouth Ponds Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
elevator
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
guest parking
internet access
cats allowed
accessible
garage
accepts section 8
basketball court
cc payments
e-payments
lobby
online portal
package receiving
volleyball court
Revel in the landscape of Plymouth Ponds Apartments in Plymouth, Minnesota. Enjoy the beautiful wooded views from your balcony or patio! This awe-inspiring community offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent. All apartments are dog and cat friendly. These unique floor plans, some with split bedroom layouts, feature huge kitchens, spacious living rooms, and a washer and dryer in each home. With a private dog park for your furry friend to run wild, a relaxing pool to lounge by, and fine dining close by, we are sure you'll agree that Plymouth Ponds is one-of-a-kind! Call and schedule your personal tour today. We are also pleased to announce we have installed high-speed Wi-Fi through-out the community! The Wi-Fi amenity will deliver internet to your apartment free of charge.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3, 6, 9 and 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25
Deposit: $500.00 - $600.00
Additional: No
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish
deposit: $350
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Contact the office for pet requirements . Only 2 pets allowed per household
Dogs
deposit: $350
fee: $150
rent: $25
restrictions: Please contact the office for pet requirements and breed restrictions. Only 2 pets allowed per household
Cats
deposit: $350
fee: $150
rent: $25
restrictions: Contact the office for pet requirements
Parking Details: Surface lot. Heated underground garage. Parking Lot;Garage.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Plymouth Ponds Apartments have any available units?
Plymouth Ponds Apartments has 12 units available starting at $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Plymouth Ponds Apartments have?
Some of Plymouth Ponds Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Plymouth Ponds Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Plymouth Ponds Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Plymouth Ponds Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Plymouth Ponds Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Plymouth Ponds Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Plymouth Ponds Apartments offers parking.
Does Plymouth Ponds Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Plymouth Ponds Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Plymouth Ponds Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Plymouth Ponds Apartments has a pool.
Does Plymouth Ponds Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Plymouth Ponds Apartments has accessible units.
Does Plymouth Ponds Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Plymouth Ponds Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Plymouth Ponds Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Plymouth Ponds Apartments has units with air conditioning.

