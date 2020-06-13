/
/
waconia
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:54 PM
9 Apartments for rent in Waconia, MN📍
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
Elm Apartments
245 South Elm Street, Waconia, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
780 sqft
245 Elm Street South - 201 Available 07/01/20 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE4875697)
Results within 1 mile of Waconia
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10080 Little Avenue
10080 Little Avenue, Carver County, MN
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
6468 sqft
10080 Little Avenue Available 06/15/20 Stunning 5 Bedroom Luxury Retreat in Waconia!! - This stunning, executive homestead can be partially furnished and features dramatic ceiling vaults, local fieldstone walls, log and solid beam details, original
Results within 5 miles of Waconia
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 9 at 07:02pm
1 Unit Available
St. Boni
4075 Tower St, St. Bonifacius, MN
2 Bedrooms
$915
700 sqft
Comfortable apartments near shops and restaurants. Short drive to Carver Park Preserve and Lake Waconia. Apartments have plush carpeting. Cats allowed. Complex features a playground and onsite laundry center. Most utilities included in rent.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
8886 Partridge Rd
8886 Partridge Road, St. Bonifacius, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1158 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhome in St. Bonifacius. Beautiful wood floors on the main level and newer carpet upstairs. New paint throughout.
Results within 10 miles of Waconia
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
3 Units Available
Clover Field Marketplace
2915 Clover Ridge Dr, Chaska, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,579
1163 sqft
Located within walking distance of Clover Ridge Elementary School and Community Park. Apartments feature French balconies, neutral decor and walk-in closets. Community includes a courtyard, a gym and a clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 62
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
2 Units Available
Victoria Flats
1699 Stieger Lake Lane, Victoria, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,342
1163 sqft
Be the first to live in these upscale apartments just off Lake Stieger in downtown Victoria. A top-of-the-line fitness center, private grilling stations and a rooftop deck await. Close to Arboretum Boulevard and Victoria Drive.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2374 Robin Ln
2374 Robin Lane, Mound, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
4170 sqft
Available early August, this beautiful home features 4,170 sq ft of open living space nestled in a scenic wooded wetlands area. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, living & dining room, and laundry on the main level.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
112 Poplar Ridge Dr, #203, Norwood Young America
112 Poplar Ridge Drive, Norwood Young America, MN
2 Bedrooms
$975
1000 sqft
All the amenities of a town house at half the price. This unit features a tuck-under garage and heat is included in the rent. Plus, it is right next to a walking trail and nature area. Come check this out, you have to see it to believe it.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
4834 Hanover Road
4834 Hanover Road, Mound, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1768 sqft
2 huge decks overlooking private wooded setting, Stainless appliances, newer main bath, Lower level has "suite setting" option or "Home office" option. Located on Dead end road near Lake Minnetonka, public beaches, parks & boat launches nearby.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Waconia rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,010.
Some of the colleges located in the Waconia area include Concordia University-Saint Paul, Hamline University, Hennepin Technical College, Metropolitan State University, and University of Minnesota-Twin Cities. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Waconia from include Minneapolis, St. Paul, St. Louis Park, Bloomington, and Plymouth.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MN
Minnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNFalcon Heights, MNBig Lake, MN