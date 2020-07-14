All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like Lowry Row.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
Lowry Row
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:57 AM

Lowry Row

2407 2nd St NE · (612) 712-3675
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2407 2nd St NE, Minneapolis, MN 55418
Bottineau

Price and availability

VERIFIED 13 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 211 24th Ave NE · Avail. Sep 3

$2,295

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1123 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lowry Row.

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
bike storage
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
ice maker
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
key fob access
211 24th Ave NE Available 09/03/20 2 Bedroom Townhomes in Northeast - This luxury two bedroom town home is located in trendy Northeast Minneapolis and available September 3rd!

With numerous breweries and restaurant, not to mention an excess of green space, within walking distance there is always something to do or see in this eclectic corner of the city! Centrally located near Downtown, Uptown, and the North Loop everything is easily accessible from Lowry Row Homes.

Features:
- Sun-soaked kitchens with
- Quartz counter tops,
- Seven foot doors, as well as
- Lofted ceilings
- Laundry on second floor
- Carpet in bedrooms
- Keyless entry
- Indoor bike storage
- Off street parking

All utilities are the responsibility of the resident.

Deposit: $1,000
Application: $40/ person

Pet Deposit: $250
Pet Fee: $250
Pet Rent: $50/ month

(RLNE4894680)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per adult
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lowry Row have any available units?
Lowry Row has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does Lowry Row have?
Some of Lowry Row's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lowry Row currently offering any rent specials?
Lowry Row is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lowry Row pet-friendly?
Yes, Lowry Row is pet friendly.
Does Lowry Row offer parking?
Yes, Lowry Row offers parking.
Does Lowry Row have units with washers and dryers?
No, Lowry Row does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Lowry Row have a pool?
No, Lowry Row does not have a pool.
Does Lowry Row have accessible units?
No, Lowry Row does not have accessible units.
Does Lowry Row have units with dishwashers?
No, Lowry Row does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in Lowry Row?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Churchill
111 Marquette Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Chroma
113 E 26th St
Minneapolis, MN 55404
Tula
3009 Holmes Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Oaks Station Place
3550 E 46th St
Minneapolis, MN 55406
Smyth Lofts
212 North 2nd Street
Minneapolis, MN 55401
The Lorient Apartments
4500 France Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55410
The Bryant
2101 Bryant Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55405
Gurley Lofts
254 9th Ave N
Minneapolis, MN 55403

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity