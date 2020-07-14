Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ice maker patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill bike storage key fob access

211 24th Ave NE Available 09/03/20 2 Bedroom Townhomes in Northeast - This luxury two bedroom town home is located in trendy Northeast Minneapolis and available September 3rd!



With numerous breweries and restaurant, not to mention an excess of green space, within walking distance there is always something to do or see in this eclectic corner of the city! Centrally located near Downtown, Uptown, and the North Loop everything is easily accessible from Lowry Row Homes.



Features:

- Sun-soaked kitchens with

- Quartz counter tops,

- Seven foot doors, as well as

- Lofted ceilings

- Laundry on second floor

- Carpet in bedrooms

- Keyless entry

- Indoor bike storage

- Off street parking



All utilities are the responsibility of the resident.



Deposit: $1,000

Application: $40/ person



Pet Deposit: $250

Pet Fee: $250

Pet Rent: $50/ month



