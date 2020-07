Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished refrigerator dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range stainless steel Property Amenities parking lobby cats allowed elevator gym bbq/grill clubhouse

The Edge on Oak in Stadium Village offers University of Minnesota student housing at a location convenient to campus and easy access to retail, restaurants, athletic entertainment and transit alternatives.

Named the 2012 Best in Real Estate project by the Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journal, the The Edge on Oak has 65 University of Minnesota apartments for rent designed to meet the needs of today’s busy college student. In the heart of the Stadium Village neighborhood at the intersection of Oak & Washington The Edge has studio, one, and two bedroom furnished apartments offering a unique and comfortable lifestyle for one or more students. The Edge on Oak has a hotel inspired lobby with designer finishes, on-site management and maintenance, the latest in security technology, underground climate-controlled parking and furnished with full/double-sized bed, desk, sofa, and TV stand to assure the safety and comfort of its residents.