Minneapolis, MN
Classic Uptown Apartments
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

Classic Uptown Apartments

2106 Bryant Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

2106 Bryant Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55405
Lowry Hill East

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
One and two-bedroom apartments in the heart of Uptown. All utilities are included in rent, as well as lawn care and snow removal! This building has communal laundry and offers 1 storage unit per apartment. Garage space is optional and limited for an additional $100 per month, per garage. Call for availability. Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. Housing Assistance may not be available or accepted for this property. This property has not been Section 8 approved. Pets allowed with additional fees. Breed and size restrictions may apply, call for details at (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Classic Uptown Apartments have any available units?
Classic Uptown Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is Classic Uptown Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Classic Uptown Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Classic Uptown Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Classic Uptown Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Classic Uptown Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Classic Uptown Apartments offers parking.
Does Classic Uptown Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Classic Uptown Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Classic Uptown Apartments have a pool?
No, Classic Uptown Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Classic Uptown Apartments have accessible units?
No, Classic Uptown Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Classic Uptown Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Classic Uptown Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Classic Uptown Apartments have units with air conditioning?
No, Classic Uptown Apartments does not have units with air conditioning.

