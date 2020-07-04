Classic Uptown Apartments

Amenities

One and two-bedroom apartments in the heart of Uptown. All utilities are included in rent, as well as lawn care and snow removal! This building has communal laundry and offers 1 storage unit per apartment. Garage space is optional and limited for an additional $100 per month, per garage. Call for availability. Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. Housing Assistance may not be available or accepted for this property. This property has not been Section 8 approved. Pets allowed with additional fees. Breed and size restrictions may apply, call for details at (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 to schedule a showing!