Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage

Lowry Hill townhouse available for short term or longer rental. 4-6 month or month to month is fine. Hardwood floors throughout entire unit except for ceramic in bathrooms. Enjoy walking to reataurants and Lake of the Isles, coffee shops, etc. in Lowry Hill near Franklin and Hennepin. Two bedrooms upstairs with master bath ensuite, plus full guest bath. Lower level has convenient 1/2 bath. Fresh paint throughout. Open concept living/dining/kitchen/den area.