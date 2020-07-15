869 Weeks Avenue Southeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry

Unit immediately available for move-in as soon as Sunday, June 21st! Sign a lease for July 1st and receive the rest of June FREE. 13-month lease through August 2021 required.



*House is NOT currently approved for Section 8



**Please note that this rental unit will be painted, cleaned, and carpets washed before new tenants move in.



Comfortable 3 bedroom duplex right next to the U of M Campus with a great layout. Main level has 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom. Lower level has 2 bedrooms and a bathroom. Cute backyard for bonfires. Street parking only, but plenty of it.



No central AC, but basement stays very cool and window AC units are allowed.

Washer and Dryer included in the basement, no fees.

Management pays water and lawn mowing. Tenants pay all other utilities and lawn care.



Pet friendly, additional fees, breed restrictions, and agreements required. Please inquire with management.