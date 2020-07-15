All apartments in Minneapolis
869 Weeks Avenue Southeast
869 Weeks Avenue Southeast

869 Southeast Weeks Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

869 Southeast Weeks Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Como

Amenities

Unit immediately available for move-in as soon as Sunday, June 21st! Sign a lease for July 1st and receive the rest of June FREE. 13-month lease through August 2021 required.

*House is NOT currently approved for Section 8

**Please note that this rental unit will be painted, cleaned, and carpets washed before new tenants move in.

Comfortable 3 bedroom duplex right next to the U of M Campus with a great layout. Main level has 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom. Lower level has 2 bedrooms and a bathroom. Cute backyard for bonfires. Street parking only, but plenty of it.

No central AC, but basement stays very cool and window AC units are allowed.
Washer and Dryer included in the basement, no fees.
Management pays water and lawn mowing. Tenants pay all other utilities and lawn care.

Pet friendly, additional fees, breed restrictions, and agreements required. Please inquire with management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 869 Weeks Avenue Southeast have any available units?
869 Weeks Avenue Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 869 Weeks Avenue Southeast have?
Some of 869 Weeks Avenue Southeast's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 869 Weeks Avenue Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
869 Weeks Avenue Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 869 Weeks Avenue Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 869 Weeks Avenue Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 869 Weeks Avenue Southeast offer parking?
No, 869 Weeks Avenue Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 869 Weeks Avenue Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 869 Weeks Avenue Southeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 869 Weeks Avenue Southeast have a pool?
No, 869 Weeks Avenue Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 869 Weeks Avenue Southeast have accessible units?
No, 869 Weeks Avenue Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 869 Weeks Avenue Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 869 Weeks Avenue Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
