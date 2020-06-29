854 Southeast 24th Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55414 Como
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
TOTALLY REMODELED ALL NEW Granite countertops ALL NEW Stainless APPLIANCES ALL NEW HARDWOOD FLOORING In the WHOLE HOUSE ALL BEDROOMS WITH NEW Hardwood FLOORING ALL NEW TILES FLOORING IN THE BATHROOM ALL NEW LIGHTNING 7 bedrooms 3 bathrooms For schedule showings Address is 854 24th Ave se Minneapolis MN 55414 Furnished Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/229129 Property Id 229129
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
