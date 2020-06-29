Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

TOTALLY REMODELED HOUSE for rent - Property Id: 229129



854 24th Ave se near Como

7BR / 3Ba 2488ft2 available mar 15



TOTALLY REMODELED ALL NEW Granite countertops ALL NEW Stainless APPLIANCES ALL NEW HARDWOOD FLOORING In the WHOLE HOUSE ALL BEDROOMS WITH NEW Hardwood FLOORING ALL NEW TILES FLOORING IN THE BATHROOM ALL NEW LIGHTNING 7 bedrooms 3 bathrooms For schedule showings Address is 854 24th Ave se Minneapolis MN 55414

Property Id 229129



