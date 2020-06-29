All apartments in Minneapolis
854 24th Ave SE

854 Southeast 24th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

854 Southeast 24th Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Como

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
TOTALLY REMODELED HOUSE for rent - Property Id: 229129

craigslist - Map data OpenStreetMap
854 24th Ave se near Como
(google map)

7BR / 3Ba 2488ft2 available mar 15

cats are OK - purrr
dogs are OK - wooof
furnished
house
w/d in unit
no smoking
detached garage

TOTALLY REMODELED ALL NEW Granite countertops ALL NEW Stainless APPLIANCES ALL NEW HARDWOOD FLOORING In the WHOLE HOUSE ALL BEDROOMS WITH NEW Hardwood FLOORING ALL NEW TILES FLOORING IN THE BATHROOM ALL NEW LIGHTNING 7 bedrooms 3 bathrooms For schedule showings Address is 854 24th Ave se Minneapolis MN 55414
Furnished
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/229129
Property Id 229129

(RLNE5585880)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 854 24th Ave SE have any available units?
854 24th Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 854 24th Ave SE have?
Some of 854 24th Ave SE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 854 24th Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
854 24th Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 854 24th Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 854 24th Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 854 24th Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 854 24th Ave SE offers parking.
Does 854 24th Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 854 24th Ave SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 854 24th Ave SE have a pool?
No, 854 24th Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 854 24th Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 854 24th Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 854 24th Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 854 24th Ave SE has units with dishwashers.

