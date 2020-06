Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Amazing Marcy Holmes 2 story, fully renovated, and move in ready! Walk to UofM, walk to bus line, stone arch bridge. Convenient location between NE Mpls/Downtown/ and UofM. Available for 2019/2020 school year, and ask about early move in spring 2019. You will not find a nicer kitchen and bathroom in a rental in the area. Hurry! Tenants pay $20 per person, per month toward Water/Sewer/Trash.