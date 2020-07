Amenities

24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance

728 14th Ave Available 09/02/20 Dinkytown House for Fall! - This charming house is conveniently located just a few blocks from the University of Minnesota East Bank campus and everything eclectic Dinkytown has to offer restaurants, bars, shops, music venues, and more!



Features:

- 3 Bedrooms

- 1 Bathroom

- Natural Light

- Backyard

- Off Street Parking

- 24/7 Emergency Maintenance



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5224566)