660 N 2nd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking garage guest parking internet access

Live affordably in the heart of the North Loop in this top floor corner 2BR, 1BA condo at River Station with views of the Mpls Skyline! Interior features include stainless steel appliances, granite counters, breakfast bar, fireplace, tons of windows bringing in great light with southern and western exposure, window treatments installed, closet organizers installed and large balcony with great views! River Station Condos amenities include onsite professional management, secure access, free guest parking, private courtyard/greenspace, and more! Included in rent: 1 indoor heated parking stall, water/sewer/trash, basic cable and internet.