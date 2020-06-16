All apartments in Minneapolis
660 N 2nd Street
Last updated May 14 2020 at 1:57 AM

660 N 2nd Street

660 North 2nd Street · (612) 254-0149
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

660 North 2nd Street, Minneapolis, MN 55401
Warehouse District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 409 · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
guest parking
internet access
Live affordably in the heart of the North Loop in this top floor corner 2BR, 1BA condo at River Station with views of the Mpls Skyline! Interior features include stainless steel appliances, granite counters, breakfast bar, fireplace, tons of windows bringing in great light with southern and western exposure, window treatments installed, closet organizers installed and large balcony with great views! River Station Condos amenities include onsite professional management, secure access, free guest parking, private courtyard/greenspace, and more! Included in rent: 1 indoor heated parking stall, water/sewer/trash, basic cable and internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 660 N 2nd Street have any available units?
660 N 2nd Street has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 660 N 2nd Street have?
Some of 660 N 2nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 660 N 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
660 N 2nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 660 N 2nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 660 N 2nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 660 N 2nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 660 N 2nd Street does offer parking.
Does 660 N 2nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 660 N 2nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 660 N 2nd Street have a pool?
No, 660 N 2nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 660 N 2nd Street have accessible units?
No, 660 N 2nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 660 N 2nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 660 N 2nd Street has units with dishwashers.
