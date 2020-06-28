616 19th Avenue S

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry

ANOTHER LISTING FROM GYNIEK @ RENTERS WAREHOUSE!!! This Cozy 2 Bedrm/ 1 Bth Duplex in South Minneapolis, MN is Available NOW! Features, Eat-In Kitchen, dining room, living room, 2 bdrms, Laundry room with Washer/ Dryer and a enclosed front porch. All Wood Floors & Original Wood work. RENT:($1400.00) ( SECURITY DEPOSIT $1400.00) Tenant responsible for all utilities (except Water & Trash). Pets upon owners Approval & $350.00 pet fee(One -Time Lease Admin Fee $150.00) Processing Fee $7) (NO SMOKING) 12 -24 month Lease agreement Preferred. Schedule showing, Click or Copy & Paste https://showmojo.com/474cb9fe5d/gallery ****** Please call 30 minutes before scheduled time of viewing to confirm ...ph: (612) 351-6243 Click on upper Left icon of house scroll to bottom & click apply now to apply.