Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
616 19th Avenue S
Last updated April 20 2020 at 4:45 PM

616 19th Avenue S

616 19th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

616 19th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55454
Cedar-Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
ANOTHER LISTING FROM GYNIEK @ RENTERS WAREHOUSE!!! This Cozy 2 Bedrm/ 1 Bth Duplex in South Minneapolis, MN is Available NOW! Features, Eat-In Kitchen, dining room, living room, 2 bdrms, Laundry room with Washer/ Dryer and a enclosed front porch. All Wood Floors & Original Wood work. RENT:($1400.00) ( SECURITY DEPOSIT $1400.00) Tenant responsible for all utilities (except Water & Trash). Pets upon owners Approval & $350.00 pet fee(One -Time Lease Admin Fee $150.00) Processing Fee $7) (NO SMOKING) 12 -24 month Lease agreement Preferred. Schedule showing, Click or Copy & Paste https://showmojo.com/474cb9fe5d/gallery ****** Please call 30 minutes before scheduled time of viewing to confirm ...ph: (612) 351-6243 Click on upper Left icon of house scroll to bottom & click apply now to apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 616 19th Avenue S have any available units?
616 19th Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 616 19th Avenue S have?
Some of 616 19th Avenue S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 616 19th Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
616 19th Avenue S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 19th Avenue S pet-friendly?
Yes, 616 19th Avenue S is pet friendly.
Does 616 19th Avenue S offer parking?
No, 616 19th Avenue S does not offer parking.
Does 616 19th Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 616 19th Avenue S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 19th Avenue S have a pool?
No, 616 19th Avenue S does not have a pool.
Does 616 19th Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 616 19th Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 616 19th Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
No, 616 19th Avenue S does not have units with dishwashers.
