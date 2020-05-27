6124 Upton Ave S

Amenities

You will love this awesome four-bedroom, two full bath home in the highly desirable Armatage neighborhood in Minneapolis!



This home has many updates, including new cabinetry in the kitchen, stone countertops, stainless steel appliances, and tile floors. The spacious living room features hardwood floors and has lots of windows to allow in natural lighting. One bedroom with hardwood floors and double closets on the main level.



The main floor bathroom has also been updated with glass tile surround in the shower and tile floors.



The upper-level second bedroom is roomy and also has hardwood flooring.



The lower level has been recently finished with new flooring throughout, two spacious bedrooms and a brand new full bath.



Other features include an oversized two-car garage, two more off-street parking spots, a large wrap-around deck and a fully fenced in yard! Easy freeway access, just minutes to downtown and close to shopping, dining and entertainment!



Pet policy: Bring your pets! Cats and dogs allowed with a total 100-pound limit, (One large, two small/medium) max two. $250 pet deposit per pet (refundable), $25 pet rent per pet.



Rental Requirements:



This property does not participate in rental subsidy programs

Pets okay!

No smoking

Max 5 of occupants

Available NOW

Two-car detached garage, two additional off-street parking spots



Income must be 3x the amount of rent

No evictions

No criminal history

Good rental history

The application fee is $40 per adult



Visit www.tchomerental.com to apply and to watch a video tour, or TEXT Shelly at 952-486-9478 to set up a showing.