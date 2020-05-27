All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated March 28 2020 at 7:35 AM

6124 Upton Ave S

6124 Upton Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

6124 Upton Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55410
Armatage

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Available NOW!

You will love this awesome four-bedroom, two full bath home in the highly desirable Armatage neighborhood in Minneapolis!

This home has many updates, including new cabinetry in the kitchen, stone countertops, stainless steel appliances, and tile floors. The spacious living room features hardwood floors and has lots of windows to allow in natural lighting. One bedroom with hardwood floors and double closets on the main level.

The main floor bathroom has also been updated with glass tile surround in the shower and tile floors.

The upper-level second bedroom is roomy and also has hardwood flooring.

The lower level has been recently finished with new flooring throughout, two spacious bedrooms and a brand new full bath.

Other features include an oversized two-car garage, two more off-street parking spots, a large wrap-around deck and a fully fenced in yard! Easy freeway access, just minutes to downtown and close to shopping, dining and entertainment!

Pet policy: Bring your pets! Cats and dogs allowed with a total 100-pound limit, (One large, two small/medium) max two. $250 pet deposit per pet (refundable), $25 pet rent per pet.

Rental Requirements:

This property does not participate in rental subsidy programs
Pets okay!
No smoking
Max 5 of occupants
Available NOW
Two-car detached garage, two additional off-street parking spots

Income must be 3x the amount of rent
No evictions
No criminal history
Good rental history
The application fee is $40 per adult

Visit www.tchomerental.com to apply and to watch a video tour, or TEXT Shelly at 952-486-9478 to set up a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6124 Upton Ave S have any available units?
6124 Upton Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6124 Upton Ave S have?
Some of 6124 Upton Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6124 Upton Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
6124 Upton Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6124 Upton Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 6124 Upton Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 6124 Upton Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 6124 Upton Ave S offers parking.
Does 6124 Upton Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6124 Upton Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6124 Upton Ave S have a pool?
No, 6124 Upton Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 6124 Upton Ave S have accessible units?
No, 6124 Upton Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 6124 Upton Ave S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6124 Upton Ave S has units with dishwashers.

