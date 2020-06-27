6117 Upton Ave South

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Amazing Renovated 1.5 Story Single Family Home near Lake Harrriet, and Bde Mka Ska AVAILABLE NOW!!!! - Another Fabulous Listing from Katie and Housing Hub!



Come Home to this Renovated South Minneapolis Single Family Home! This gorgeous 1.5 story home has 3 large bedrooms and 2 spacious bathrooms and is ready now for the right family! This open layout offers a plenty of airy light with tons of windows and natural woodwork from room to room. Enjoy 3 large bedrooms with generous closet space and remodeled bathrooms. Enjoy a private backyard with a large deck and double garage.



Location, location, location! This location can't be beat with tons of parks and recreation centers just blocks from your door, including St Louis Park Rec Center, the Lake Harriet Bandshell, Weber Park, and Bass Lake Park, just to name a few. With Uptown at your doorstep you will enjoy all the shops and restaurants that Minneapolis has to offer, as well as the convenience of Downtown and the International Airport just miles from home. 35W, Hwy 62, and France Ave are a hop skip and a jump.



Tenant is responsible for all utilities including lawn care and snow removal.



This is a professionally managed building from the folks at Housing Hub. Secure Online Tenant Portal makes paying rent or scheduling maintenance a breeze. Housing Hub wants to provide you with a great living experience!



Applications and rental criteria can be found online at housinghubmn.com and are $45/adult.

Please review our application criteria:

1. Credit score of 650 or above (if below or nonexistent, call for more info)

2. Good rental history - No evictions, UDs or judgments

3. Clean criminal history - No felonies

4. Income should be 2.5 times the rent



Please call Katie at 651-337-9050 for additional information or to schedule a showing.



All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



