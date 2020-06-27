All apartments in Minneapolis
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
6117 Upton Ave South
Last updated July 30 2019 at 9:55 AM

6117 Upton Ave South

6117 Upton Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

6117 Upton Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55410
Armatage

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing Renovated 1.5 Story Single Family Home near Lake Harrriet, and Bde Mka Ska AVAILABLE NOW!!!! - Another Fabulous Listing from Katie and Housing Hub!

Come Home to this Renovated South Minneapolis Single Family Home! This gorgeous 1.5 story home has 3 large bedrooms and 2 spacious bathrooms and is ready now for the right family! This open layout offers a plenty of airy light with tons of windows and natural woodwork from room to room. Enjoy 3 large bedrooms with generous closet space and remodeled bathrooms. Enjoy a private backyard with a large deck and double garage.

Location, location, location! This location can't be beat with tons of parks and recreation centers just blocks from your door, including St Louis Park Rec Center, the Lake Harriet Bandshell, Weber Park, and Bass Lake Park, just to name a few. With Uptown at your doorstep you will enjoy all the shops and restaurants that Minneapolis has to offer, as well as the convenience of Downtown and the International Airport just miles from home. 35W, Hwy 62, and France Ave are a hop skip and a jump.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities including lawn care and snow removal.

This is a professionally managed building from the folks at Housing Hub. Secure Online Tenant Portal makes paying rent or scheduling maintenance a breeze. Housing Hub wants to provide you with a great living experience!

Applications and rental criteria can be found online at housinghubmn.com and are $45/adult.
Please review our application criteria:
1. Credit score of 650 or above (if below or nonexistent, call for more info)
2. Good rental history - No evictions, UDs or judgments
3. Clean criminal history - No felonies
4. Income should be 2.5 times the rent

Please call Katie at 651-337-9050 for additional information or to schedule a showing.

All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

(RLNE5025947)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6117 Upton Ave South have any available units?
6117 Upton Ave South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 6117 Upton Ave South currently offering any rent specials?
6117 Upton Ave South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6117 Upton Ave South pet-friendly?
No, 6117 Upton Ave South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 6117 Upton Ave South offer parking?
Yes, 6117 Upton Ave South offers parking.
Does 6117 Upton Ave South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6117 Upton Ave South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6117 Upton Ave South have a pool?
No, 6117 Upton Ave South does not have a pool.
Does 6117 Upton Ave South have accessible units?
No, 6117 Upton Ave South does not have accessible units.
Does 6117 Upton Ave South have units with dishwashers?
No, 6117 Upton Ave South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6117 Upton Ave South have units with air conditioning?
No, 6117 Upton Ave South does not have units with air conditioning.
