6116 Thomas Ave S

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

This cozy ranch has recent updates you'll love in a great location that is close to everything! The main floor features 3 bedrooms (one could be used as a dining area), 1 bath, a large living room and an updated kitchen with quartz counters. In the lower level, you'll find a newer finished basement with a large recreation area, private office/den and a large laundry/storage area. The rear yard is fully fenced in and features a block paver patio next to the over-sized 2 car garage. This great SW Minneapolis location is minutes from Lake Harriet, 50th and France, Southdale area, MSP airport and Downtown Minneapolis. Monthly lease rate includes fiber internet service. Can be rented fully furnished. 2 year lease preferred. Credit and background check required for each applicant age 18 and over. Small pets may be considered on a case by case basis.