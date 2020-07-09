All apartments in Minneapolis
6116 Thomas Ave S
6116 Thomas Ave S

6116 Thomas Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

6116 Thomas Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55410
Armatage

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
This cozy ranch has recent updates you'll love in a great location that is close to everything! The main floor features 3 bedrooms (one could be used as a dining area), 1 bath, a large living room and an updated kitchen with quartz counters. In the lower level, you'll find a newer finished basement with a large recreation area, private office/den and a large laundry/storage area. The rear yard is fully fenced in and features a block paver patio next to the over-sized 2 car garage. This great SW Minneapolis location is minutes from Lake Harriet, 50th and France, Southdale area, MSP airport and Downtown Minneapolis. Monthly lease rate includes fiber internet service. Can be rented fully furnished. 2 year lease preferred. Credit and background check required for each applicant age 18 and over. Small pets may be considered on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6116 Thomas Ave S have any available units?
6116 Thomas Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 6116 Thomas Ave S have?
Some of 6116 Thomas Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6116 Thomas Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
6116 Thomas Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6116 Thomas Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 6116 Thomas Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 6116 Thomas Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 6116 Thomas Ave S offers parking.
Does 6116 Thomas Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6116 Thomas Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6116 Thomas Ave S have a pool?
No, 6116 Thomas Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 6116 Thomas Ave S have accessible units?
No, 6116 Thomas Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 6116 Thomas Ave S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6116 Thomas Ave S has units with dishwashers.

