Last updated March 4 2020 at 5:31 AM

5822 Nicollet Avenue - 1

5822 Nicollet Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

5822 Nicollet Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55419
Windom

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Fully Updated 2 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom, This duplex is located in the Windom Neighborhood of South Minneapolis! This property shows off a new open layout on the main level with all new stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and newer carpet. The upper level has two bedrooms and a newly remodeled bathroom. This place also has new paint, MAC windows and easy access all around the city, suburbs and MSP Airport. This place is a side by side duplex and also includes its own basement with laundry. It has 2 off street parking spots, fenced back yard and is pet friendly with a $35 pet rent/month. In the spring you will see the exterior getting updated with some nice landscaping and other improvements to the exterior. Make sure to book your showing today!$45 Application Fee and $100 Admin Fee.

Features

Cable ready
Microwave
Hardwood floors
Air conditioning
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Fenced yard
Laundry room / hookups
Oven / range
Heat - gas
Pet Friendly

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5822 Nicollet Avenue - 1 have any available units?
5822 Nicollet Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5822 Nicollet Avenue - 1 have?
Some of 5822 Nicollet Avenue - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5822 Nicollet Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
5822 Nicollet Avenue - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5822 Nicollet Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5822 Nicollet Avenue - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 5822 Nicollet Avenue - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 5822 Nicollet Avenue - 1 offers parking.
Does 5822 Nicollet Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5822 Nicollet Avenue - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5822 Nicollet Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 5822 Nicollet Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 5822 Nicollet Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 5822 Nicollet Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 5822 Nicollet Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5822 Nicollet Avenue - 1 has units with dishwashers.

