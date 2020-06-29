5822 Nicollet Avenue - 1

Amenities
Fully Updated 2 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom, This duplex is located in the Windom Neighborhood of South Minneapolis! This property shows off a new open layout on the main level with all new stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and newer carpet. The upper level has two bedrooms and a newly remodeled bathroom. This place also has new paint, MAC windows and easy access all around the city, suburbs and MSP Airport. This place is a side by side duplex and also includes its own basement with laundry. It has 2 off street parking spots, fenced back yard and is pet friendly with a $35 pet rent/month. In the spring you will see the exterior getting updated with some nice landscaping and other improvements to the exterior. Make sure to book your showing today!$45 Application Fee and $100 Admin Fee.
Features
Cable ready
Microwave
Hardwood floors
Air conditioning
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Fenced yard
Laundry room / hookups
Oven / range
Heat - gas
Pet Friendly