218 Apartments for rent in Windom, Minneapolis, MN
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
City Limits
127 E 59th St, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
888 sqft
City Limits Apartments is located less than 10 miles south from the vibrant city of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Our community is nestled in the Windom neighborhood close to I-35 and MN-121.
Results within 1 mile of Windom
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Zest
5426 Nicollet Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,295
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1032 sqft
Situated in the heart of Tangletown, one of Minneapolis's most vibrant neighborhoods. Units include in-unit laundry, patio/balcony and granite counters. Luxury community offers residents gym, clubhouse, bike storage and 24-hour maintenance.
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
4 Units Available
The Henley
6324 Lyndale Avenue South, Richfield, MN
Studio
$1,175
474 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,515
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Henley in Richfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
The Oaks on Pleasant
6600 Pleasant Ave, Richfield, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Oaks on Pleasant in Richfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Diamond Lake
100 W Diamond Lake Rd, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$805
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Diamond Lake in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
11 E 68th Street
11 East 68th Street, Richfield, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,890
1828 sqft
Updated 4 bedroom/2 bathroom available on September 1st. Updated kitchen, spacious floor plan, hardwood floors, large, fenced backyard and more! Great Richfield location - near 35W, 494 & 77! Quick drive to both DT Mpls & St. Paul.
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
4712 Nicollet Avenue
4712 Nicollet Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come check out this extremely well kept two bedroom plus loft off Nicollet Avenue in S. MPLS! The owner has spared no expenses when it comes to the finishes – every single aspect of this property has been refinished in some manner.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5545 Chicago Ave Apt 301
5545 Chicago Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1070 sqft
5545 Chicago Ave Apt 301 Available 09/11/20 Gorgeous Two Bedroom Available in September - This stunning two bedroom, two bathroom will be ready for move in in early September.
Results within 5 miles of Windom
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
41 Units Available
Elan Uptown II
2837 Emerson Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,259
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,454
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,232
1240 sqft
Sophisticated apartment community in the bustling Uptown neighborhood features contemporary design, and resort-like amenities like pools, cabanas, and courtyards. Granite countertops, glass tile backsplash, and custom bamboo flooring.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
106 Units Available
Marquee
1410 Nicollet Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,285
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,545
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1138 sqft
Modern new construction in the heart of historic Minneapolis, Marquee offers the perfect blend of style, convenience and comfort.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
249 Units Available
The Fenley
8051 33rd Avenue South, Bloomington, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,320
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,231
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,784
1384 sqft
Now Open!Offering in-person and virtual tours by appointment. The Fenley is a great place to venture Bloomington’s newest and most sophisticated apartment residence offers superior amenities, abundant outdoor space, and elevated design.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
37 Units Available
Sora Minneapolis
600 5th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,245
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,758
1280 sqft
Located in Downtown East with miles of Skyway in every direction, Sora offers an elevated, unpretentious and pet-friendly Minneapolis apartment lifestyle that lets you connect with the city on your terms.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
32 Units Available
Flux
2838 Fremont Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,270
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,370
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
980 sqft
Flux Apartments is located in the heart of Uptown Minneapolis where our residents enjoy nearby walking trails on the Midtown Greenway, bridge access to MoZaic and walking distance to Lake of the Isles, Bde Maka Ska (formerly Lake Calhoun) and Lake
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
115 Units Available
Daymark Uptown
3014 Holmes Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,079
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,504
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,517
1229 sqft
Imagine a newly constructed apartment community in uptown Minneapolis that combines spacious floor plans, upscale amenities, and an ideal location in one of the most walkable parts of the city.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
15 Units Available
The Shoreham
3030 France Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,253
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,573
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,246
1210 sqft
Within walking distance of shops, restaurants and lakes. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and plank flooring. On-site amenities include a fitness center, community room and outdoor swimming pool. Off-street car parking available.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
17 Units Available
330 Oak Grove
330 Oak Grove St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$859
343 sqft
1 Bedroom
$973
453 sqft
Minutes away from downtown Minneapolis, with easy access to public transportation. Apartments feature tile floors, extra storage room, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include on-site laundry and a fitness center.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
38 Units Available
The Calhoun Greenway
3140 Chowen Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,065
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,258
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,481
944 sqft
Convenience, location and luxury. These units are an oasis in a city lover's paradise. Close to all amenities. Luxury community features include 24- hour concierge, 24-hour gym, pool, spa and business center.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
28 Units Available
Be @ The Calhoun Greenway
3144 Chowen Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,465
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,488
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,018
1056 sqft
The Calhoun Greenway is a new apartment community for those with an active lifestyle. Located in Uptown Minneapolis, which is typically traffic-free. Features in-unit laundry, patios, and balconies.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Ridgewood Arches
223 Ridgewood Ave, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,032
525 sqft
Bigos Management brings you Ridgewood Arches and a high standard of living in every unit, with access to Uptown and Downtown Minneapolis. Units feature 24-hour laundry facilities, and patios, balcony, and hardwood floors.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
19 Units Available
The Edina Towers
6400 Barrie Rd, Edina, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,306
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,541
1021 sqft
Recently updated apartments with laundry in-unit, stainless steel appliances, private patio/balcony. Residents can enjoy the volleyball court, tennis court, putting green and pool! Close to fantastic shopping and dining.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
25 Units Available
Luxembourg
5100 W 82nd St, Bloomington, MN
Studio
$1,275
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1136 sqft
Conveniently located in the heart of the 494 corridor. Porcelain floors, two-tone paint, and granite countertops. Walk-in showers, in-unit washer and dryer and richly textured walls.
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
39 Units Available
Calhoun Beach Club Apartments
2900 Thomas Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,451
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,239
1549 sqft
Swanky apartment complex just off Lake Street. Giant fitness center, full-service salon, indoor/outdoor pools and other luxurious amenities. In-home washer/dryer, and some units feature wood floors and fireplace.
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
15 Units Available
Harlo
18 15th Street West, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,234
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,341
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,964
974 sqft
Harlo combines the charm of Loring Park's historic brownstones with modern luxuries that make city life convenient and comfortable. Step into a stylish downtown lifestyle that transcends trends and caters to your sense of urban sophistication.
Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
13 Units Available
Tula
3009 Holmes Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,375
378 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
542 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
737 sqft
Just a five minute walk to White Rock Lake trail. On-site fitness center, business center, and rooftop outdoor deck. Each modern home includes granite countertops, high ceilings, and wood-like flooring. Near shopping.
