580 N 2nd Street
Last updated September 18 2019 at 7:23 AM

580 N 2nd Street

580 2nd Street North · No Longer Available
Location

580 2nd Street North, Minneapolis, MN 55401
Warehouse District

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Live in the heart of the North Loop in this fully remodeled River Station townhome style 2BR plus den, 1.5BA with huge private walkout patio! Recently remodels include new hard surface flooring and carpet, new stainless steel appliances, new granite countertops, new lighting, new window treatments, fully remodeled master bath and half bath, updated ceiling fans, and more. . The upper level of this River Station condo has an additional den/office that is large enough to serve as second living room! River Station is a short walk from the Riverfront area, bars, restaurants, shops, and the best the North Loop has to offer. Included with rent: 2 indoor heated parking stalls, 1 climate controlled storage unit, water/sewer/trash, basic cable and internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 580 N 2nd Street have any available units?
580 N 2nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 580 N 2nd Street have?
Some of 580 N 2nd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 580 N 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
580 N 2nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 580 N 2nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 580 N 2nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 580 N 2nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 580 N 2nd Street offers parking.
Does 580 N 2nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 580 N 2nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 580 N 2nd Street have a pool?
No, 580 N 2nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 580 N 2nd Street have accessible units?
No, 580 N 2nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 580 N 2nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 580 N 2nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
