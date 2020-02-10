580 N 2nd Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Live in the heart of the North Loop in this fully remodeled River Station townhome style 2BR plus den, 1.5BA with huge private walkout patio! Recently remodels include new hard surface flooring and carpet, new stainless steel appliances, new granite countertops, new lighting, new window treatments, fully remodeled master bath and half bath, updated ceiling fans, and more. . The upper level of this River Station condo has an additional den/office that is large enough to serve as second living room! River Station is a short walk from the Riverfront area, bars, restaurants, shops, and the best the North Loop has to offer. Included with rent: 2 indoor heated parking stalls, 1 climate controlled storage unit, water/sewer/trash, basic cable and internet.