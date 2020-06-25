All apartments in Minneapolis
5633 16th Ave S
Last updated January 29 2020 at 8:35 AM

5633 16th Ave S

5633 16th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

5633 16th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55417
Diamond Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
parking
garage
internet access
Available NOW!

You will love this charming home in the fantastic Lake Nokomis area!!

This home features a lovely updated kitchen, hardwood floors throughout, three-season porch, formal dining room, large backyard, newer maintenance free deck and a three-car garage!

Just a short walk to the lake, miles of trails, and close to the airport, shopping, dining, and entertainment!

Bring your pets! Cats and dogs considered with a pet deposit of $500 (refundable) and $25 monthly pet rent per pet.

Rental Requirements:

This property does not participate in rental subsidy programs
Pets okay!
No smoking
Max 5 of occupants
Available date
3-car detached garage, extra parking available

Income must be 3x the amount of rent
No evictions
No criminal history
Good rental history
Application fee is $40 per adult

Visit www.tchomerental.com to apply or to set up a showing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

