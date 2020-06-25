5633 16th Ave S

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system parking garage internet access

Available NOW!



You will love this charming home in the fantastic Lake Nokomis area!!



This home features a lovely updated kitchen, hardwood floors throughout, three-season porch, formal dining room, large backyard, newer maintenance free deck and a three-car garage!



Just a short walk to the lake, miles of trails, and close to the airport, shopping, dining, and entertainment!



Bring your pets! Cats and dogs considered with a pet deposit of $500 (refundable) and $25 monthly pet rent per pet.



Rental Requirements:



This property does not participate in rental subsidy programs

Pets okay!

No smoking

Max 5 of occupants

Available date

3-car detached garage, extra parking available



Income must be 3x the amount of rent

No evictions

No criminal history

Good rental history

Application fee is $40 per adult



Visit www.tchomerental.com to apply or to set up a showing