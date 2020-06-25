5633 16th Ave S

Amenities
Available NOW!
You will love this charming home in the fantastic Lake Nokomis area!!
This home features a lovely updated kitchen, hardwood floors throughout, three-season porch, formal dining room, large backyard, newer maintenance free deck and a three-car garage!
Just a short walk to the lake, miles of trails, and close to the airport, shopping, dining, and entertainment!
Bring your pets! Cats and dogs considered with a pet deposit of $500 (refundable) and $25 monthly pet rent per pet.
Rental Requirements:
This property does not participate in rental subsidy programs
Pets okay!
No smoking
Max 5 of occupants
Available date
3-car detached garage, extra parking available
Income must be 3x the amount of rent
No evictions
No criminal history
Good rental history
Application fee is $40 per adult
Visit www.tchomerental.com to apply or to set up a showing