Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
5405 28th Avenue S
Last updated November 16 2019 at 6:02 PM

5405 28th Avenue S

5405 28th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

5405 28th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55417
Wenonah

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Another listing from Toni @ Renters Warehouse!! This 3BD/2BA single family home in South Minneapolis is available for a 11/1 move in!! Located 2 blocks from Lake Nokomis and tons of outdoor activities!! This property will not last long!! Main floor features, kitchen, dining room, family room, fireplace, bathroom and bedroom. Upstairs includes 2 bedrooms, bathroom, and large walk-in closet. Lower Level includes a bonus room as well as a huge family room. TONS of storage and laundry are also located on the lower level. Backyard is HUGE! Tenant is responsible for all utilities, lawn care and snow removal. (RENT: $1825) (SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1825) (One time Lease Admin Fee: $150) (PETS: DOGS OK, SORRY NO CATS. Case by case requiring owner approval plus an additional deposit along with pet rent) To schedule a showing please use the link below. Property owner is NOT participating in Section 8 housing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5405 28th Avenue S have any available units?
5405 28th Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 5405 28th Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
5405 28th Avenue S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5405 28th Avenue S pet-friendly?
Yes, 5405 28th Avenue S is pet friendly.
Does 5405 28th Avenue S offer parking?
No, 5405 28th Avenue S does not offer parking.
Does 5405 28th Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5405 28th Avenue S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5405 28th Avenue S have a pool?
No, 5405 28th Avenue S does not have a pool.
Does 5405 28th Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 5405 28th Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 5405 28th Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
No, 5405 28th Avenue S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5405 28th Avenue S have units with air conditioning?
No, 5405 28th Avenue S does not have units with air conditioning.

