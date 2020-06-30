5405 28th Avenue S

Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Another listing from Toni @ Renters Warehouse!! This 3BD/2BA single family home in South Minneapolis is available for a 11/1 move in!! Located 2 blocks from Lake Nokomis and tons of outdoor activities!! This property will not last long!! Main floor features, kitchen, dining room, family room, fireplace, bathroom and bedroom. Upstairs includes 2 bedrooms, bathroom, and large walk-in closet. Lower Level includes a bonus room as well as a huge family room. TONS of storage and laundry are also located on the lower level. Backyard is HUGE! Tenant is responsible for all utilities, lawn care and snow removal. (RENT: $1825) (SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1825) (One time Lease Admin Fee: $150) (PETS: DOGS OK, SORRY NO CATS. Case by case requiring owner approval plus an additional deposit along with pet rent) To schedule a showing please use the link below. Property owner is NOT participating in Section 8 housing.