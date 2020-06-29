5341 Aldrich Avenue S

Amenities

Come see this new listing from Kellen Harmon with Renters Warehouse. This 1.5 story Lynnhurst home is only one-half (0.5) blocks to tons of conveniences (Kowalski's Grocer, Starbucks, Prima Restaurant, Walgreens, Anytime Fitness, & More) and Minnehaha Creek trails. It is a 10 minute drive to both Downtown Minneapolis and the Uptown area. When they say location, location, location in Real Estate, this is what they mean. There is one (1) bedroom on the main level, a dining room, large living room with wood-burning fireplace, a full bath, kitchen with a large deck off the back of the home. The upstairs has two (2) bedrooms, one with a den/office or it could be a huge walk-in closet and a half (1/2) bath. The basement is finished, has plenty of storage, and a large laundry room. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn & snow care. The garage is not included/available for the tenant. Off-street parking is possible (may be up to 2 vehicles). Owner to provide 2 window AC units. A one-time lease admin fee of $150 and $7 per month processing and reporting fee apply.