Minneapolis, MN
5341 Aldrich Avenue S
Last updated March 31 2020 at 11:45 AM

5341 Aldrich Avenue S

5341 Aldrich Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

5341 Aldrich Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55419
Lynnhurst

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Come see this new listing from Kellen Harmon with Renters Warehouse. This 1.5 story Lynnhurst home is only one-half (0.5) blocks to tons of conveniences (Kowalski's Grocer, Starbucks, Prima Restaurant, Walgreens, Anytime Fitness, & More) and Minnehaha Creek trails. It is a 10 minute drive to both Downtown Minneapolis and the Uptown area. When they say location, location, location in Real Estate, this is what they mean. There is one (1) bedroom on the main level, a dining room, large living room with wood-burning fireplace, a full bath, kitchen with a large deck off the back of the home. The upstairs has two (2) bedrooms, one with a den/office or it could be a huge walk-in closet and a half (1/2) bath. The basement is finished, has plenty of storage, and a large laundry room. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn & snow care. The garage is not included/available for the tenant. Off-street parking is possible (may be up to 2 vehicles). Owner to provide 2 window AC units. A one-time lease admin fee of $150 and $7 per month processing and reporting fee apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5341 Aldrich Avenue S have any available units?
5341 Aldrich Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5341 Aldrich Avenue S have?
Some of 5341 Aldrich Avenue S's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5341 Aldrich Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
5341 Aldrich Avenue S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5341 Aldrich Avenue S pet-friendly?
No, 5341 Aldrich Avenue S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 5341 Aldrich Avenue S offer parking?
Yes, 5341 Aldrich Avenue S offers parking.
Does 5341 Aldrich Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5341 Aldrich Avenue S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5341 Aldrich Avenue S have a pool?
No, 5341 Aldrich Avenue S does not have a pool.
Does 5341 Aldrich Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 5341 Aldrich Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 5341 Aldrich Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
No, 5341 Aldrich Avenue S does not have units with dishwashers.
