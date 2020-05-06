All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated November 12 2019 at 4:27 AM

5329 Chicago Ave S

5329 Chicago Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

5329 Chicago Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55417
Hale

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 Bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex unit close to Lake Nokomis area! This home features hardwood floors, lots of cupboard space in the kitchen, a dishwasher, central air, in unit laundry, lots of storage space, and a 2 car detached garage (shared).

Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Cable & Telephone, Water/Sewer & Trash.

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Call Darcy with PRO Realty Services at 612-547-9818 with questions or to schedule a showing!

Qualifications: Max occupants: 4. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,285, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,285, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

