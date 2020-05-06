5329 Chicago Ave S

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2 Bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex unit close to Lake Nokomis area! This home features hardwood floors, lots of cupboard space in the kitchen, a dishwasher, central air, in unit laundry, lots of storage space, and a 2 car detached garage (shared).



Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Cable & Telephone, Water/Sewer & Trash.



Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.



Call Darcy with PRO Realty Services at 612-547-9818 with questions or to schedule a showing!



Qualifications: Max occupants: 4. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,285, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,285, Available Now

Contact us to schedule a showing.