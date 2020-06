Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated fireplace range refrigerator

Fully renovated property, with new kitchen, and bathroom. Laundry units in the house. Side by side property with another 5 bedrooms. 10 bedrooms total. In the high-demand Marcy Holmes neighborhood of Minneapolis. Available immediately. Also looking to lease for September 1, 2019 move-in for 2019-2020 school year. Walking distance to UofM, 1 block to pedestrian bridge to U campus. Very close to Bus Route. Walk to stone arch bridge. Walk to shopping and restaurants of NE Mpls.