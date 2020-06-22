All apartments in Minneapolis
Minneapolis, MN
5257 Chowen Avenue S
Last updated April 10 2019

5257 Chowen Avenue S

5257 Chowen Avenue South · No Longer Available
Minneapolis
Location

5257 Chowen Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55410
Fulton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
alarm system
clubhouse
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available July 6, This wonderful 4-bedroom single-family home is only four blocks from the 50th and France area and walkable to Lake Harriet and Minnehaha Creek. It has been carefully restored and updated to retain all of its 1920s bungalow charm while providing all modern facilities. Features recently updated bathrooms on both levels and kitchen with all new appliances. Spacious open-plan Lounge/Dining area with hardwood floors and remote-controlled gas fireplace. The property has forced-air heating and central air, an attached 2-car garage and a beautifully manicured, private, fenced-in back yard and patio. Other features include four large bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, cable-ready, in-unit washer and dryer, microwave, dishwasher, high-efficiency double-pane Marvin Infinity windows throughout, hardwood flooring, basement office, alarm system and plenty of storage! Located in the highly regarded Lake Harriet Elementary and Southwest High School districts an only a brief 10-minute walk from 50th and France restaurants and attractions. Security Deposit: $2,890. No Smoking. Tenants are responsible for all utilities, including yard care and snow removal. A max of 1 pet is allowed with additional fees, breed restrictions may apply. Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. Section 8 is not accepted on this property. Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing today! Hurry this property wont last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5257 Chowen Avenue S have any available units?
5257 Chowen Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5257 Chowen Avenue S have?
Some of 5257 Chowen Avenue S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5257 Chowen Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
5257 Chowen Avenue S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5257 Chowen Avenue S pet-friendly?
Yes, 5257 Chowen Avenue S is pet friendly.
Does 5257 Chowen Avenue S offer parking?
Yes, 5257 Chowen Avenue S offers parking.
Does 5257 Chowen Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5257 Chowen Avenue S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5257 Chowen Avenue S have a pool?
No, 5257 Chowen Avenue S does not have a pool.
Does 5257 Chowen Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 5257 Chowen Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 5257 Chowen Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5257 Chowen Avenue S has units with dishwashers.

