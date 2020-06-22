5257 Chowen Avenue S

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 alarm system clubhouse cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available July 6, This wonderful 4-bedroom single-family home is only four blocks from the 50th and France area and walkable to Lake Harriet and Minnehaha Creek. It has been carefully restored and updated to retain all of its 1920s bungalow charm while providing all modern facilities. Features recently updated bathrooms on both levels and kitchen with all new appliances. Spacious open-plan Lounge/Dining area with hardwood floors and remote-controlled gas fireplace. The property has forced-air heating and central air, an attached 2-car garage and a beautifully manicured, private, fenced-in back yard and patio. Other features include four large bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, cable-ready, in-unit washer and dryer, microwave, dishwasher, high-efficiency double-pane Marvin Infinity windows throughout, hardwood flooring, basement office, alarm system and plenty of storage! Located in the highly regarded Lake Harriet Elementary and Southwest High School districts an only a brief 10-minute walk from 50th and France restaurants and attractions. Security Deposit: $2,890. No Smoking. Tenants are responsible for all utilities, including yard care and snow removal. A max of 1 pet is allowed with additional fees, breed restrictions may apply. Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. Section 8 is not accepted on this property. Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing today! Hurry this property wont last long.