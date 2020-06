Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully updated and ready for tenants! This high demand Hale location is close to the shops of 48th/Chicago, 3 blocks from Lake Nokomis and the Parkway. This one features updated kitchen, baths, refinished hardwood floors, huge upper loft/bedroom, ample storage space, finished basement & so much more! Application, credit & background check required, NO PETS, minimum 12 month lease with 1 month full deposit upon signing.