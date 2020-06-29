All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 5210 Bloomington Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
5210 Bloomington Ave
Last updated March 30 2019 at 7:13 AM

5210 Bloomington Ave

5210 Bloomington Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5210 Bloomington Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55417
Hale

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This unit has been updated over the last 6 months with many new features, you will also enjoy the 3 block walk to Lake Nokomis and all its parks, and the best breakfast in South Minneapolis in Hot Plate two doors down. This unit has a front and back entry, common place for laundry, and a storage locker with lots of room.
The open concept makes for a great place to host or simply enjoy. Large windows make this apartment airy and give it a lot of light.

This unit is in a triplex and we do accept pets for an additional $50/mo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5210 Bloomington Ave have any available units?
5210 Bloomington Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5210 Bloomington Ave have?
Some of 5210 Bloomington Ave's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5210 Bloomington Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5210 Bloomington Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5210 Bloomington Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5210 Bloomington Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5210 Bloomington Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5210 Bloomington Ave offers parking.
Does 5210 Bloomington Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5210 Bloomington Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5210 Bloomington Ave have a pool?
No, 5210 Bloomington Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5210 Bloomington Ave have accessible units?
No, 5210 Bloomington Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5210 Bloomington Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5210 Bloomington Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

365 Nicollet
365 Nicollet Mall
Minneapolis, MN 55401
MODI
2015 Lyndale Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55405
Cedars 94
2220 E Franklin Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55406
Latitude 45
313 S Washington Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55415
KMS Calhoun Apartments
2893 Knox Ave. S.
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Revel
1300 W Lake St
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Ox-Op
1111 Washington Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55415
Mezzo
1319 Marshall Street Northeast
Minneapolis, MN 55413

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University