5210 Bloomington Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This unit has been updated over the last 6 months with many new features, you will also enjoy the 3 block walk to Lake Nokomis and all its parks, and the best breakfast in South Minneapolis in Hot Plate two doors down. This unit has a front and back entry, common place for laundry, and a storage locker with lots of room.

The open concept makes for a great place to host or simply enjoy. Large windows make this apartment airy and give it a lot of light.



This unit is in a triplex and we do accept pets for an additional $50/mo.