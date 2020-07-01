521 5th Street SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Live on Historic 5th Street SE in Marcy Holmes! Tree lined, one-way street, in a beautiful history-rich neighborhood. The top floor of this solar-powered, brick duplex is a 2 bedroom designed for easy living, charming, and meticulously maintained. Amazing natural light fills the unit, with windows in every room. Enjoy the charm & character of the gorgeous original woodwork throughout, solid wood doors, hardwood floors, tiled bathroom, and informal dining - living room with a gas fireplace. And, when you're not inside, you can spend time in the newly landscaped backyard grilling, sunning, or hanging in a hammock. Conveniently find extra private storage and laundry room in basement. Walk to the Stone Arch Bridge, St. Anthony Main, Lunds, boutiques, coffee houses, fabulous restaurants & bars, shopping & entertaining, and more! Easy access to 35W, bus stop, Downtown, & the U of M. Unit comes with one garage stall and additional off street parking. No smokers or pets please.