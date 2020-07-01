All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 521 5th Street SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
521 5th Street SE
Last updated May 13 2020 at 4:41 AM

521 5th Street SE

521 Southeast 5th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Marcy - Holmes
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

521 Southeast 5th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Marcy - Holmes

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Live on Historic 5th Street SE in Marcy Holmes! Tree lined, one-way street, in a beautiful history-rich neighborhood. The top floor of this solar-powered, brick duplex is a 2 bedroom designed for easy living, charming, and meticulously maintained. Amazing natural light fills the unit, with windows in every room. Enjoy the charm & character of the gorgeous original woodwork throughout, solid wood doors, hardwood floors, tiled bathroom, and informal dining - living room with a gas fireplace. And, when you're not inside, you can spend time in the newly landscaped backyard grilling, sunning, or hanging in a hammock. Conveniently find extra private storage and laundry room in basement. Walk to the Stone Arch Bridge, St. Anthony Main, Lunds, boutiques, coffee houses, fabulous restaurants & bars, shopping & entertaining, and more! Easy access to 35W, bus stop, Downtown, & the U of M. Unit comes with one garage stall and additional off street parking. No smokers or pets please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 521 5th Street SE have any available units?
521 5th Street SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 521 5th Street SE have?
Some of 521 5th Street SE's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 521 5th Street SE currently offering any rent specials?
521 5th Street SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 521 5th Street SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 521 5th Street SE is pet friendly.
Does 521 5th Street SE offer parking?
Yes, 521 5th Street SE offers parking.
Does 521 5th Street SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 521 5th Street SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 521 5th Street SE have a pool?
No, 521 5th Street SE does not have a pool.
Does 521 5th Street SE have accessible units?
No, 521 5th Street SE does not have accessible units.
Does 521 5th Street SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 521 5th Street SE does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Freight Yard Townhomes and Flats
50 N 4th Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Blue
2922 Aldrich Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Rivergate Apartments
115 2nd Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55401
SoPHI
811 E Lake Street E
Minneapolis, MN 55407
The Nic on Fifth
465 Nicollet Mall
Minneapolis, MN 55401
4Marq
400 S Marquette Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Westwood Apartments
3708, 3720, 3620 W 32nd St
Minneapolis, MN 55416
Smyth Lofts
212 North 2nd Street
Minneapolis, MN 55401

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University