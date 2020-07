Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage air conditioning

Charming side by side just 4 blocks from Lake Nokomis. This unit has lots of light which featuring central air, washer/dryer in unit, and 1 stall attached garage. Water, garbage, sewage, lawn maintenance, and snow removal is included in the price. Call for more information.