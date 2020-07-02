512 West 31st Street

Amenities
Available for 12 month leases beginning June 1 - July 15
Virtual tours available upon request. Completely renovated apartment located blocks from all Uptown has to offer. Apartment has brand new cabinets, granite countertops, bathrooms, flooring, and paint. Includes central A/C, rare for Uptown!
You have 3 private floors to yourself. The main floor includes remodeled kitchen (including dishwasher, garbage disposal, and walk in pantry), 1/2 bathroom, dining room, and living room. Upstairs has all 4 bedrooms and a full bathroom. Private unfinished basement for laundry and storage.
Features:
3 floors of space
Remodeled kitchen with upgraded stainless appliances
Dishwasher
Disposal
Central A/C with smart thermostat
Private laundry in unit
Large living space
2 bathrooms (1 full and 1 half)
Available garage and off-street parking