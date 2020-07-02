512 West 31st Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Available for 12 month leases beginning June 1 - July 15



Virtual tours available upon request. Completely renovated apartment located blocks from all Uptown has to offer. Apartment has brand new cabinets, granite countertops, bathrooms, flooring, and paint. Includes central A/C, rare for Uptown!



You have 3 private floors to yourself. The main floor includes remodeled kitchen (including dishwasher, garbage disposal, and walk in pantry), 1/2 bathroom, dining room, and living room. Upstairs has all 4 bedrooms and a full bathroom. Private unfinished basement for laundry and storage.



Features:

3 floors of space

Remodeled kitchen with upgraded stainless appliances

Dishwasher

Disposal

Central A/C with smart thermostat

Private laundry in unit

Large living space

2 bathrooms (1 full and 1 half)

Available garage and off-street parking