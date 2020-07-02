All apartments in Minneapolis
512 West 31st Street

512 West 31st Street · No Longer Available
Location

512 West 31st Street, Minneapolis, MN 55408
Lyn Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available for 12 month leases beginning June 1 - July 15

Virtual tours available upon request. Completely renovated apartment located blocks from all Uptown has to offer. Apartment has brand new cabinets, granite countertops, bathrooms, flooring, and paint. Includes central A/C, rare for Uptown!

You have 3 private floors to yourself. The main floor includes remodeled kitchen (including dishwasher, garbage disposal, and walk in pantry), 1/2 bathroom, dining room, and living room. Upstairs has all 4 bedrooms and a full bathroom. Private unfinished basement for laundry and storage.

Features:
3 floors of space
Remodeled kitchen with upgraded stainless appliances
Dishwasher
Disposal
Central A/C with smart thermostat
Private laundry in unit
Large living space
2 bathrooms (1 full and 1 half)
Available garage and off-street parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 512 West 31st Street have any available units?
512 West 31st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 512 West 31st Street have?
Some of 512 West 31st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 512 West 31st Street currently offering any rent specials?
512 West 31st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 West 31st Street pet-friendly?
No, 512 West 31st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 512 West 31st Street offer parking?
Yes, 512 West 31st Street offers parking.
Does 512 West 31st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 512 West 31st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 West 31st Street have a pool?
No, 512 West 31st Street does not have a pool.
Does 512 West 31st Street have accessible units?
No, 512 West 31st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 512 West 31st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 512 West 31st Street has units with dishwashers.

