512 W 53rd Street
512 W 53rd Street

Location

512 West 53rd Street, Minneapolis, MN 55419
Tangletown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Upper level duplex in the heart of Southwest Minneapolis. Ready for immediate occupancy. With an amazing amount of space, this unique duel level 3 bed, 2 bath, 1 car garage unit of 2,500 square feet features a huge en suite master on the 3rd floor, hardwood floors throughout, fireplace, air conditioning, large updated kitchen with new dishwasher and refrigerator, granite kitchen countertops, and a private balcony. Recently remodeled in a highly coveted area. Just a block hike, walk or jog to Minnehaha creek. Shop and dine at Kowalski's and neighboring restaurants, or catch the bus just a short block away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 512 W 53rd Street have any available units?
512 W 53rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 512 W 53rd Street have?
Some of 512 W 53rd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 512 W 53rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
512 W 53rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 W 53rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 512 W 53rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 512 W 53rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 512 W 53rd Street offers parking.
Does 512 W 53rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 512 W 53rd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 W 53rd Street have a pool?
No, 512 W 53rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 512 W 53rd Street have accessible units?
No, 512 W 53rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 512 W 53rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 512 W 53rd Street has units with dishwashers.

