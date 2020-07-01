512 W 53rd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Upper level duplex in the heart of Southwest Minneapolis. Ready for immediate occupancy. With an amazing amount of space, this unique duel level 3 bed, 2 bath, 1 car garage unit of 2,500 square feet features a huge en suite master on the 3rd floor, hardwood floors throughout, fireplace, air conditioning, large updated kitchen with new dishwasher and refrigerator, granite kitchen countertops, and a private balcony. Recently remodeled in a highly coveted area. Just a block hike, walk or jog to Minnehaha creek. Shop and dine at Kowalski's and neighboring restaurants, or catch the bus just a short block away.