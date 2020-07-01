512 W 53rd Street

Amenities
Upper level duplex in the heart of Southwest Minneapolis. Ready for immediate occupancy. With an amazing amount of space, this unique duel level 3 bed, 2 bath, 1 car garage unit of 2,500 square feet features a huge en suite master on the 3rd floor, hardwood floors throughout, fireplace, air conditioning, large updated kitchen with new dishwasher and refrigerator, granite kitchen countertops, and a private balcony. Recently remodeled in a highly coveted area. Just a block hike, walk or jog to Minnehaha creek. Shop and dine at Kowalski's and neighboring restaurants, or catch the bus just a short block away.