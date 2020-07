Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Lovely, large upper level duplex in Tangeltown! This unit features a huge master en suite, as well as a large updated kitchen and dining room with hardwood floors, granite counter tops, and balcony. Just steps from beautiful nature at Minnehaha creek, shopping at Kowalski's, and dining at neighborhood restaurants. This one is all about location with easy access to highways, downtown and the airport.