5118 38th Avenue S

Available Aug 1st. This home is conveniently located next to Minnehaha Park and Lake Nokomis offering hardwood floors, original woodwork, covered front porch, and fully fenced backyard with a spacious deck. The main floor houses, the kitchen, dining, living room area, 1 bedroom, and 1 bathroom. The upper level houses 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. The lower level is finished with a built-in bar. Detached 2 car garage. Dogs considered with a $50/mo. pet rent. Tenants responsible for utilities, lawn care, and snow removal. This property is not approved for section 8. The application fee is $55 per adult. (Rent: $1950, Security deposit $1950.00) (One-time $150 admin fee due at lease signing) (Lease terms 24+)