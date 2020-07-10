All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated July 3 2020 at 5:34 PM

5118 38th Avenue S

5118 38th Avenue South · (320) 400-3424
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5118 38th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55417
Minnehaha

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,950

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
parking
pool
garage
Available Aug 1st. This home is conveniently located next to Minnehaha Park and Lake Nokomis offering hardwood floors, original woodwork, covered front porch, and fully fenced backyard with a spacious deck. The main floor houses, the kitchen, dining, living room area, 1 bedroom, and 1 bathroom. The upper level houses 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. The lower level is finished with a built-in bar. Detached 2 car garage. Dogs considered with a $50/mo. pet rent. Tenants responsible for utilities, lawn care, and snow removal. This property is not approved for section 8. The application fee is $55 per adult. (Rent: $1950, Security deposit $1950.00) (One-time $150 admin fee due at lease signing) (Lease terms 24+)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5118 38th Avenue S have any available units?
5118 38th Avenue S has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5118 38th Avenue S have?
Some of 5118 38th Avenue S's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5118 38th Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
5118 38th Avenue S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5118 38th Avenue S pet-friendly?
No, 5118 38th Avenue S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 5118 38th Avenue S offer parking?
Yes, 5118 38th Avenue S offers parking.
Does 5118 38th Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5118 38th Avenue S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5118 38th Avenue S have a pool?
Yes, 5118 38th Avenue S has a pool.
Does 5118 38th Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 5118 38th Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 5118 38th Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
No, 5118 38th Avenue S does not have units with dishwashers.
