Minneapolis, MN
5116 Colfax Avenue N
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5116 Colfax Avenue N

5116 Colfax Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

5116 Colfax Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN 55430
Lind - Bohanon

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
garage
pet friendly
3 bed 1 bath home. Over 1400 sq ft of living space including a finished basement and 2nd floor master bedroom. Hardwood floors, fresh paint and carpet in the living room and upstairs. Central Air and a back yard that is fenced in. Pet friendly with deposit. Detached 2 car garage right off of the alley. Tenants are only responsible for gas and electric utilities along with lawn and snow responsibilities. Schedule a showing today through http://renterswarehouse.com/find-a-home/. Not approved for Section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5116 Colfax Avenue N have any available units?
5116 Colfax Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5116 Colfax Avenue N have?
Some of 5116 Colfax Avenue N's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5116 Colfax Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
5116 Colfax Avenue N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5116 Colfax Avenue N pet-friendly?
Yes, 5116 Colfax Avenue N is pet friendly.
Does 5116 Colfax Avenue N offer parking?
Yes, 5116 Colfax Avenue N does offer parking.
Does 5116 Colfax Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5116 Colfax Avenue N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5116 Colfax Avenue N have a pool?
No, 5116 Colfax Avenue N does not have a pool.
Does 5116 Colfax Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 5116 Colfax Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 5116 Colfax Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
No, 5116 Colfax Avenue N does not have units with dishwashers.
