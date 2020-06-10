5116 Colfax Avenue N

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors Property Amenities accepts section 8 garage pet friendly

3 bed 1 bath home. Over 1400 sq ft of living space including a finished basement and 2nd floor master bedroom. Hardwood floors, fresh paint and carpet in the living room and upstairs. Central Air and a back yard that is fenced in. Pet friendly with deposit. Detached 2 car garage right off of the alley. Tenants are only responsible for gas and electric utilities along with lawn and snow responsibilities. Schedule a showing today through http://renterswarehouse.com/find-a-home/. Not approved for Section 8.