Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
5025 Drew Avenue S
Last updated January 4 2020 at 2:58 PM
1 of 22
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5025 Drew Avenue S
5025 Drew Avenue South
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
5025 Drew Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55410
Fulton
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5025 Drew Avenue S have any available units?
5025 Drew Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Minneapolis, MN
.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Minneapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5025 Drew Avenue S have?
Some of 5025 Drew Avenue S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5025 Drew Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
5025 Drew Avenue S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5025 Drew Avenue S pet-friendly?
No, 5025 Drew Avenue S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Minneapolis
.
Does 5025 Drew Avenue S offer parking?
Yes, 5025 Drew Avenue S offers parking.
Does 5025 Drew Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5025 Drew Avenue S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5025 Drew Avenue S have a pool?
No, 5025 Drew Avenue S does not have a pool.
Does 5025 Drew Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 5025 Drew Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 5025 Drew Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5025 Drew Avenue S has units with dishwashers.
