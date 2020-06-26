All apartments in Minneapolis
5025 Drew Avenue S
Last updated January 4 2020 at 2:58 PM

5025 Drew Avenue S

5025 Drew Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

5025 Drew Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55410
Fulton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5025 Drew Avenue S have any available units?
5025 Drew Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5025 Drew Avenue S have?
Some of 5025 Drew Avenue S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5025 Drew Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
5025 Drew Avenue S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5025 Drew Avenue S pet-friendly?
No, 5025 Drew Avenue S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 5025 Drew Avenue S offer parking?
Yes, 5025 Drew Avenue S offers parking.
Does 5025 Drew Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5025 Drew Avenue S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5025 Drew Avenue S have a pool?
No, 5025 Drew Avenue S does not have a pool.
Does 5025 Drew Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 5025 Drew Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 5025 Drew Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5025 Drew Avenue S has units with dishwashers.
