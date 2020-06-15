All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:31 AM

5006 30th Ave S

5006 30th Avenue South · (920) 680-9325
Location

5006 30th Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55417
Keewaydin

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5006 30th Ave S · Avail. now

$2,475

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2393 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 BR - 2 Blocks from Nokomis - Come see this spacious and trendy 3 Bedroom home just a couple blocks from Lake Nokomis. With 2 car garage, multiple living rooms, and 3 bathrooms there is enough space in this house to meet nearly any of your needs. If you want to enjoy the Minnesota outdoors, look no further than the convenient location next to Lake Nokomis. Interested in hosting? No problem, the home boasts a good sided deck right off the large dinning room. Recently updated, and meticulously maintained this home will not disappoint!

Tucked into the heart of South Minneapolis, there are so many restaurants, breweries, and coffee shops all within just a few minutes.

3 Bedrooms (2 main, 1 lower)
3 Bathrooms (2 main, 1 lower)
2 car garage plus an additional off street spot
Large storage space

Credit and background check required
650+ credit score
Monthly household income 2.5x rent

Application required

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3887309)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5006 30th Ave S have any available units?
5006 30th Ave S has a unit available for $2,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5006 30th Ave S have?
Some of 5006 30th Ave S's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5006 30th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
5006 30th Ave S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5006 30th Ave S pet-friendly?
No, 5006 30th Ave S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 5006 30th Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 5006 30th Ave S does offer parking.
Does 5006 30th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5006 30th Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5006 30th Ave S have a pool?
No, 5006 30th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 5006 30th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 5006 30th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 5006 30th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 5006 30th Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
