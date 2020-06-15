5006 30th Ave S

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage

Beautiful 3 BR - 2 Blocks from Nokomis - Come see this spacious and trendy 3 Bedroom home just a couple blocks from Lake Nokomis. With 2 car garage, multiple living rooms, and 3 bathrooms there is enough space in this house to meet nearly any of your needs. If you want to enjoy the Minnesota outdoors, look no further than the convenient location next to Lake Nokomis. Interested in hosting? No problem, the home boasts a good sided deck right off the large dinning room. Recently updated, and meticulously maintained this home will not disappoint!



Tucked into the heart of South Minneapolis, there are so many restaurants, breweries, and coffee shops all within just a few minutes.



3 Bedrooms (2 main, 1 lower)

3 Bathrooms (2 main, 1 lower)

2 car garage plus an additional off street spot

Large storage space



Credit and background check required

650+ credit score

Monthly household income 2.5x rent



Application required



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3887309)