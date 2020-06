Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking pool sauna

Grant Park Tower Residences provide all the comfort and luxury for vibrant city living! The building has 24 hour security and friendly staff. Enjoy the on-site work out facilities, and indoor heated pool! Unit 1304 offers TWO heated parking spaces. Inside the unit you will find granite counter-tops, maple cabinets, and 9ft ceilings. The space is filled with sunshine and breathtaking views of downtown.